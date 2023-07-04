‘No tip, no trip. [An] offer where I’m only making $2 is an automatic decline’: DoorDash and Uber Eats driver shares what orders she accepts vs. which ones she declines

A food delivery driver shared a compilation of orders, explaining which ones she accepts and declines in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Maddie Kerns (@musclemaddie97), a delivery driver for UberEats and DoorDash. Kerns has previously been featured on the Daily Dot for sharing her thoughts about DoorDash’s pick-up option for customers.

In her lastest video, the gig worker goes over the orders she accepts and the ones she declines, using examples from her past week of deliveries.

The first order is for $3.50 from Dunkin’, with a 7.9-mile drive to the restaurant. Kerns says this is an order she would immediately reject. “My time and gas are definitely worth more than $4,” she says, noting that the 7.9 miles stated on the order is just one way to the restaurant.

The next is for $8 from McDonald’s, with a 3.9-mile drive. This was an order she would accept because she would be “making $8 to go less than four miles,” fitting her “$2 a mile rule.”

After the McDonald’s order, Kerns shows a $6.75 delivery from Burger King, which is an 8.7-mile drive. “I never accept anything where I have to go more miles than the money I’m gonna make,” Kerns explains.

The next order is for Hungry Howie’s Pizza. “$8 to go less than 3 miles. These deliveries are cake and the money adds up quickly, plus you stay in your region,” she says, pointing out the many positive points of the delivery.

Then, a two-item order from PetSmart pops up for $16.50. Despite the higher payout, Kerns says it’s an order she wouldn’t take because it’s 13.4 miles away. She says that the reason PetSmart orders get so high is that no delivery driver will accept it. On top of that, she says customers usually don’t tip on PetSmart orders.

Kerns says she would only accept $16 to go 13 miles if she was already driving in that direction. Even then, she would be reluctant because, “You never know what you have to pick up at PetSmart. … I’m not a fan of bringing live animals into my car.”

Next is a $10 order for one item from CVS, with only 5.8 miles to drive—an order, Kerns says, she would accept. The screen then shifts to a $2.50 order from Cracker Barrel with no tip as an example of an order that she would decline.

“No tip, no trip. [An] offer where I’m only making $2 is an automatic decline,” she says.

Finally, she shows an example of what she calls a “double offer”—making $18.25 to drive 8.7 miles. “If you do a couple of these double offers, the money adds up quick,” she concludes.

Kern’s video accumulated over 148,000 views as of July 4, and many viewers said they found the information useful.

“I recently started doing DoorDash this summer while I’m out of school (teacher) and your advice has been EXTREMELY helpful! Thank you!” one wrote.

“I appreciate it! Been thinking about doing Uber eats on the side but want to maximize my time,” another commented.

Others also expressed agreement with Kerns’ $ 2-a-mile rule as well as her mantra, “No tip, no trip.”

“I try to stay 6 miles or under at $2 or more per mile. I don’t even like going 6 miles bc I’m out of my region then,” one user said.

“$2 rule is what I go by,” a second wrote.

“Less than $5 is a no tip no trip” a third added, while another echoed, “They need to add a button that says ‘no tip no trip.'” The creator responded enthusiastically to this, writing, “Let’s petition for one.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kerns via TikTok comment and direct message regarding the video.