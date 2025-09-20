Old Navy is adding screens to dressing rooms that scan items as you hang them. Customers are reacting to the new technology at the popular clothing retailer.

What do the Old Navy dressing room screens do?

In a video with over 536,000 views, an Old Navy worker hangs several clothing items on the rack below a tablet screen.

“Right on the screen, it’s going to pick up every single item you have,” the worker says. “It’ll tell you the price right there.” The screen uses RFID to pick up which clothing items are in the dressing room.

She shares that customers can also request a new size on the screen, which will prompt a worker to bring it to them to try on.

The screen even updates the customer when a worker has located the item and is bringing it to the dressing room.

The new screens are not yet available at all Old Navy locations.

What do customers think of the new screens?

Customers are split on the new technology. Some say it’s a convenient way to try on multiple sizes and verify the price of items without having to leave the fitting room.

“Wait the size thing is actually amazing. I hate going in and out trying to find the right size,” one says.

“This is COOL, with recommended items to wear with??? I’m their target audience,” another writes.

“Love it. I hate when I need another size and I peek out the room to see if a salesperson is available because I don’t want to have to get dressed all over again just to get another size and take everything off again,” a third adds.

However, others say they’re concerned about the technology and its impact on workers.

“More work for the underpaid and understaffed stores,” a commenter writes.

“The lines for the fitting room are gonna be CRAZY long now,” another says.

“The dressing room employees are already struggling… yeah right,” a third suggests.

