“All it takes is one weirdo”: Popular Twitch streamers consider not attending TwitchCon this year after safety concerns

Some of Twitch’s biggest names are going viral after suggesting they might skip TwitchCon this year, citing safety concerns and growing unease about making their location public.

In separate videos, streamers Pokimane, Valkyrae, and QT Cinderella all hinted they may sit out the annual fan convention, which will take place in San Diego this October. Their clips were first posted on Twitch and later re-shared widely on TikTok, where they racked up millions of views and sparked heated discussion.

Pokimane, whose real name is Imane Anys, said she had seen other streamers questioning their plans and began wondering if she should follow suit.

“It does worry me that it might not be safe,” she said. Her comments quickly fueled debate in the replies, with some fans arguing that it might be wiser for major creators to stay home this year, given recent events.

What are streamers saying?

Anys’s video, reposted to TikTok by user @sageclips700, noted that QT Cinderella and Valkyrae were also reconsidering their attendance at the multi-day convention. Seeing them hesitate, she said, made her second-guess her own plans.

In her clip, Anys pointed to “tension happening online” as the main reason for her concern, saying she’s not convinced enough safety measures are in place at large events.

“Especially with all the recent news surrounding Charlie Kirk,” she said, adding that she’s received a wave of hate online—primarily on X—that’s made her nervous about sharing her whereabouts.

“The people who feel the most negative and passionately hateful toward us have a lot of overlap,” she said, referring to users across both Twitch and X. Anys added that seeing spikes in harassment online can make creators question whether it’s worth revealing exactly where they’ll be in person.

Meanwhile, on their Wine About It podcast, QT Cinderella and Valkyrae echoed those concerns. QT said she’d already warned TwitchCon organizers that they were in “panic mode,” though neither she nor Valkyrae had made a final decision about attending.

Managing mass shooting anxieties

Fear of mass shootings at large events is a normal reaction—especially after a tragedy, such as the recent murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, or when coverage feels nonstop. The headlines can be overwhelming, but experts stress that these attacks remain statistically rare.

Balancing awareness with perspective is key. Feeling anxious doesn’t mean you have to skip big events altogether, but there are ways to manage your fears when the news cycle feels endless.

One of the most straightforward steps is to limit media exposure. Constant updates and graphic coverage can make anxiety worse, so take breaks from social media and stick to reliable sources when you do check in.

Focusing on what you can control can also help. Some people find it grounding to support groups that work on gun safety or write to their representatives. Keeping perspective matters too—experts note your risk of being involved in a mass shooting is far lower than being in a car accident or even being struck by lightning.

There are also practical safety steps you can take. Get in the habit of spotting exits as soon as you arrive, keep your phone charged and close, and share your plans with someone you trust. Trust your instincts—if something feels off, leave. If a crowd starts to feel too dense or chaotic, move to a safer spot or step outside until it settles. Attending events with a friend can add another layer of reassurance and support.

Viewers encourage streamers to prioritize safety

Commenters who watched the repost of Anys’s video largely said they understood her fear, especially in light of recent events.

“All it takes is one weirdo,” one viewer said.

“Y’all don’t understand her stalkers,” another added. “They are unhinged and relentless. She doesn’t talk about them much, but the times she does, it’s crazy. Copycats always come out after big events.”

Viewers who saw the podcast clip where QT Cinderella and Valkyrae voiced similar worries also said the fear was justified.

“I don’t blame you at all,” the top-liked comment under their video read.

“Women have a sixth sense about these things,” another wrote. “We gotta listen to ourselves.”

“If you have doubts, trust your instincts, don’t go,” a third person said.

Many who follow the Wine About It podcast reassured the streamers that fans would understand if they decided to skip this year’s convention.

“Totally understandable. I’m scared of going into public spaces with many people, and I’m not a public figure,” one viewer said.

“Ladies, none of your fans would blame you, I think it’s very sensible,” another wrote. “Do what you have to do to protect your peace and yourself.”

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE skip it!! We are scared too!” a third fan wrote. “We want to be safe, but more importantly, WE WANT YOU TO BE SAFE!! It’s not worth the risk! Please stay safe, loves.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creators of the Wine About It podcast via TikTok direct message.

