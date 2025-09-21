“Genius”: One avocado hack going viral will save you so much time

A woman shares a genius hack for scooping a fresh avocado and dicing it into perfect chunks in just seconds. Use this next time you’re adding the fruit to a dish.

What’s the time-saving avocado hack?

In a video with over 41.1 million views, TikToker Juliia (@juliia_mom_hacks) holds half of an avocado in her hand. A bowl in front of her already contains perfectly cut pieces of tomato, cheese, and cucumber.

She takes a hand-held whisk and pushes the metal loops into the avocado. It fits perfectly.

Then, she twists the whisk, separating the avocado fruit from the peel. The twisting motion of the whisk loops also cuts the avocado into uniform slices. She taps the whisk on the side of the bowl, and the fruit falls in.

The process only takes a few seconds.

How did viewers react to the hack?

Commenters call the life hack “genius” and lament that they didn’t know about it sooner.

“At this point, idk if I’m even breathing right,” one jokes.

“This is going to become a daily thing for me. Thank you,” another writes.

“This app convinces me, a 41-year-old, every day that I have no idea how to live my life,” a third adds.

“Uuuuh whaaaaatttt!!!!!!! Sprinting to the kitchen now!!!!!!” a fourth comments.

However, others say they won’t try the hack because of the extra time needed to wash the whisk.

“It’ll only take u forever to wash that thing,” a commenter writes.

“So I’d have to dirty a knife just to cut the avocado in half and then dirty the whisk to finish cutting the avocado? No thanks, too much work for the same result,” another says.

“No. I’d rather use a knife and spoon, I’m not washing a whisk,” a third insists.

