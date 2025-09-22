“We’ve all had enough”: Locals cheer man who scolded photo-taking group on public sidewalk

A contentious video originally posted on TikTok has gone viral after appearing on Reddit’s r/TikTokCringe subreddit.

The now-deleted video, first uploaded to TikTok by user @brennatesta, shows a group of young people in NYC attempting to take a picture, before a man walks into them—vocally criticizing the group for getting in his way.

It has sparked intense online discussion about who was in the wrong, as well as tapping into broader discourse about creating content in public. Many are criticizing the oblivious behavior of the young TikTokers, as well as tourists in big cities in general, while others have more nuanced opinions about the video’s true purpose.

Where was the video posted, and what did it show?

Despite originating on TikTok, the video recently reignited debate when it was posted to Reddit’s r/TikTokCringeSubreddit, a 6 million-strong community that describes itself as “A place to watch the best and worst videos from TikTok.” It was uploaded by user u/Realistts on September 21, 2025, under the title, “Man’s had enough of it,” and within days received over 40K likes and 1.5K comments.

In the video, the group of six is positioning itself to get the perfect shot. Seemingly unaware of their location on a busy sidewalk, they step backwards to ensure everyone is in frame, but in doing so, block the path of an oncoming pedestrian, who responds in anger.

“Alright, you guys just all walked backwards while people are walking f***ing forwards,” he rants, as the friends look shocked but amused at the interaction.

“My man. My MAN! Preach!” one user commented, while the ironically named Objective-Middle-676 remarked, “he is a national treasure.”

“We’ve all had enough” added Guhguhguhguhguhgu. Others called the man a hero.

However, not everyone agreed, with one user questioning, “There was plenty of space, why would he go through them?”

Several users quickly pointed out that the video’s location was imperative in understanding why the presumably local man was in the right, even if he seemed rude.



“That’s how you act politely in New York: by internalizing the fact that your actions can affect other people and acting accordingly. If you block the street to take a photo, you make it harder for others to get to where they need to go,” wrote amauberge. “The New Yorkers who check you aren’t being rude—they’re responding to your rudeness.”



u/amauberge via Reddit



Others agreed and linked this behavior to living in densely populated cities more generally. “It’s a skill you learn living in an urban city. If you need to stop where people can be walking, first look for a spot that will not prevent anyone from getting through,” said perk11.



“L.A. hates them, too,” added someone else.

Not everyone put it down to innocent but irritating tourist behavior, though. After all, there was no direct evidence to indicate where anyone in the video actually lived—and so others directed their anger towards a virtual location, the internet and the world of social media.



“No spatial awareness,” said one person.

u/Moebius808 via Reddit

“Oh they’re aware, they just think their dopey videos are more important than whatever everyone else is trying to do with their day”, added Moebius808, while doubleapowpow used the internet’s favorite buzzword, calling the group, “narcissistic and oblivious.”

“I just know that they posted this video fully expecting everyone who watched it to take their side,” someone else said.



Others questioned the purpose of what they’d seen. “Yeah why did they upload this? Who is this for?”.



“Ad revenue from rage clicks,” someone else speculated.



Wait, has this happened before?

These days, you don’t have to venture far on the internet before you’ll inevitably come across articles dissecting ragebait, the term for self-aware content that is intended to provoke rage and disagreement, encouraging people to react, share, and ultimately cash in. The psychological idea behind ragebait is that intense emotions lead to engagement, and that negative emotions, especially anger, prevail over all others in encouraging the conversation.



Expert Dr. William Brady told the BBC last year that this reaction is actually hard-wired into humans as a species, and unfortunately, this is now being exploited.



“In our past, this is the kind of content that we really needed to pay attention to, so we have these biases built into our learning and our attention,” he said.



Add to this the narrative that social media is poisoning our brains (as well as cognitive biases held by many about young people—especially women—being naive and stupid), and you have the perfect recipe for a storm.



A video is posted showing young creators or influencers engaging in behavior perceived to be ‘annoying’ or “self-absorbed.” This causes outrage and annoyance to those outside of this group, reinforcing their existing beliefs, leading to animated discussions like that on r/TikTokCringe. The young creators then become self-aware—posting content that deliberately exaggerates these behaviors to farm clicks, fuelling the cycle of ragebait again.

Because @Brennatesta’s video isn’t an isolated event. Nor is this—plot twist—the first time we’ve even seen it go viral.



The video actually dates back to at least 2024, having similarly stoked debate then too, with a repost of it on TikTok, itself a screenshot of an earlier X post, amassing over 3M views.

In a surprise to no one, users in the comments were once again defending the man and expressing outrage at the TikTokers, with almost identical comments declaring, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Luckily, some users on Reddit are questioning things more deeply this time around.

“They know conflict drives engagement. It’s not that they think they’re right or anything, it’s that people love some minor drama and confrontation. This could be one of their largest vids,’ wrote one user.

Someone else summed it up in one, “This Reddit post is literally proof of this lol.”

@brennatesta did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

