‘They are trying real hard to be Instacart’: DoorDash driver shares new ‘no delivery’ orders

Delivery and shopping apps roll out new features on a regular basis, from accessibility to new partnerships with national and local businesses. One newer feature being offered by DoorDash, which allows customers to have Dashers shop for items at various retail stores, launched in late 2022 and has recently expanded to include a pick-up option for customers.

One DoorDash delivery runner is sharing what the backend of such a request looks like. Posted by Maddie (@musclemaddie97), a creator who once went viral for losing her Amazon Flex job after promoting it on TikTok, the video shows what the request looks like to Dashers, and she shares her thoughts on it.

“For those wondering, this is what the new shop and pay and no deliver request looks like on DoorDash,” she says in the video. “Notice at the very top it says ‘no delivery’ in parenthesis.”

Maddie then points out the note at the bottom of the screen, which details Dashers’ instructions. Instead of picking up and delivering the items, Dashers are expected to simply shop for the items in the store and place the bags on shelves for customer pick-up.

“No delivery required,” Maddie says. “It’s my new favorite delivery request because they really are that simple. Just shop for the groceries, put them on the shelves, and sometime later that day the customer comes and gets them themselves.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Maddie and to DoorDash directly via email regarding the video.

Some viewers shared concerns about cold and frozen merchandise, but Maddie said appropriate storage is provided for orders with these items.

Others pointed out that this is essentially the same service provided by retailers like Target and Walmart for free.

“WHAT??? NO!” one commenter wrote. “I’m not paying $20 to still have to drive to the store? WHAT’S THE POINT?”

“Dont the stores have employees for that?” another said. “I dash as well and i would usually just pick up the order and go”

“Don’t most grocery stores do this already?” a third argued. “Just asking because ours has curbside pickup which is very similar.”