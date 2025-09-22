A woman is going viral on TikTok after claiming a botched Botox procedure left her with one working eye.

Featured Video

Lydia August (@lydiaaugust) shared that she’s been getting Botox for years to treat chronic migraines. But after a recent appointment, she said something went wrong, leaving her unable to open her left eye fully.

“Are you having a bad day? I bet you mine’s worse,” she joked in a clip, adding that her eyelid has been locked shut for days. Prescription eye drops haven’t helped, and doctors told her it could take up to three months to resolve.

Advertisement

“Catch me winking at you for the next 12 weeks,” August quipped. As of Friday, her video had racked up more than 250,000 views.

What happened?

In follow-up posts, August tried to explain what happened. She said she went to her neurologist for her regular migraine treatment, but didn’t go into detail about how things went wrong. Viewers quickly offered theories, with some suggesting the injector hit the muscle that controls her eyelid, temporarily paralyzing it.

Whatever the cause, August admitted she’s frustrated with the results. She said she was prescribed eye drops but wasn’t given clear instructions on how often to use them. “My eyes are so dry,” she said, noting that her “good” eye is now doing all the work.

Advertisement

There’s at least one silver lining: August said her employer gave her permission to work from home while she recovers from what she called “impaired vision.”

Wait … how did this happen?

A drooping eyelid is a known but relatively uncommon side effect of Botox for migraines, called ptosis. As the viewer who commented on August’s video noted, it can happen when the toxin weakens the muscles that lift the eyelid, leaving it partially or fully shut. The good news is that it is temporary, usually clearing up in two to six weeks as the Botox wears off.

Treatment can help speed things along. Doctors sometimes prescribe eye drops, which tighten the affected muscle and help lift the lid. Some specialists recommend gently massaging the eyelid to stimulate the muscle, though this should be done carefully and only under medical advice.

Advertisement

Botox for migraines is injected around the forehead, temples, and back of the head and neck. But if the injection is misplaced or spreads into the wrong muscle, it can cause weakness near the eye and lead to drooping. Ironically, in an effort to avoid this side effect, some providers inject Botox higher on the forehead, which can overcorrect and create its own problems, causing the brow to sag instead.

Most cases of ptosis are mild, but patients are advised to check in with their doctor as soon as they notice the droop. A professional can confirm whether Botox is the cause, rule out other conditions, and offer treatment options that may bring quicker relief.

While the condition is temporary, it can be frustrating—especially if it affects vision or makes it difficult to work. That said, medical experts say an individualized plan is key to balancing migraine relief with minimizing unwanted side effects.

Advertisement

Viewers try to offer help

Viewers were quick to jump in with advice after watching August’s clips, many claiming to be regular Botox users themselves.

“Do TONS of cardio, it makes Botox last way less,” one woman suggested. Another wrote, “Put castor oil on it! I unknowingly used castor oil on my face after Botox, and it lasted, like, three weeks. It dissolved the Botox. Bye-bye $500 for me, but it would be great for you!”

Others offered their own fixes.

Advertisement

“I had a half drop and I used a Nuface microcurrent device a few times a day, and it really helped to wear the Botox off more quickly,” a third viewer said.

Not everyone had solutions—some offered solidarity.

“So sorry this happened to you. The silver lining here is that you didn’t get botulism, though,” one commenter said. “I got botulism and I’m still recovering 2.5 years later.”

Advertisement

Another viewer added, “Ugh, had this the one and only time I ever got Botox, and I swore never again. Hope it resolves soon.”

A third wrote, “I got Botox for years with no issue until things went horribly wrong. Prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Some viewers used August’s story as a warning, urging others to choose their providers carefully.

“Please, everyone, go to an injector that has years of experience or specializes only in doing injections all day, every day,” one person advised.

Advertisement

Another echoed that point: “Gotta go to a provider who injects Botox all day, every day. People think surgeons or dermatologists are the best people to go to, but if they mostly do surgery other than medical Botox, trust me—your results may vary.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to August via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.