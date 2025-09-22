“Hey I hate AI”: SZA asks fans to stop creating AI-generated photos using her likeness

Singer SZA called out fans who make AI-generated images of her, citing pollution from energy centers. Fans reacted to her request on social media.

Why did SZA tell fans to stop making AI images of her?

SZA decided to speak out following a growing trend of fans using AI to generate fake fan meeting pictures with the singer.

The photos posted to social media feature realistic imagery of SZA posing next to her fans at a meet-and-greet style setup. An assortment of them posted to the “Club SZA” community on X show what they generally looked like.

In a now-expired Instagram story, SZA writes, “Hey, I hate AI. If you [expletive] with me, PLEASE don’t make any AI images of me or songs.”

“Ppl and children are dying from the harm n pollution AI energy centers are creating. A stupid photo is not worth polluting and harming underserved communities. Thank you.”

She continues by urging fans to acknowledge that AI impacts “forgotten communities” but will eventually impact everyone.

According to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), data centers that support AI create “electronic waste” and rely on rare minerals and elements to build. Often, these materials are mined unethically.

SZA’s comment comes after a growing trend of fans using AI to generate fake fan meeting pictures with many artists and public figures.

How did fans react to the singer’s request?

On platforms like X and Reddit, fans of SZA say they didn’t know about the negative impact of AI prior to the singer’s Instagram story. Others praise the singer for speaking out.

“Good on SZA for calling out the weird AI [expletive] like she’s been talking about the environmental impact of using AI for a while now. It’s weird as [expletive] for her fans to ignore that for a trend tbh,” one writes.

“Good on her for educating herself about this stuff. The environmental impact of AI isn’t being talked about enough,” another says.

However, others say they plan to continue to use AI.

“SZA is concerned about AI causing pollution. I use ChatGPT 100 times a day and I’m breathing just fine!” one X user posts.

“SZA begs fans to quit making AI versions of her — to ‘save the children,’ y’all. Seriously, let the kids be delulu,” another writes.

