Starbucks employees sue company over dress code: “It’s unfair that a billion-dollar company puts this burden on workers”

Starbucks is facing legal heat again, this time not over unions or strikes but over what its employees are allowed to wear on the job.

Workers across multiple states say the coffee giant’s new dress code forced them to shell out their own money for clothes, and they want that money back.

Previously, the Daily Dot reported that many Starbucks baristas were walking out of their jobs due to the changes when the policy first rolled out in May.

Lawsuits filed in three states

On Wednesday, baristas in Illinois and Colorado filed class-action lawsuits claiming Starbucks violated state laws by failing to reimburse them for the new clothes required under the updated dress code.

In California, workers went a step further and submitted complaints to the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency, accusing the company of the same thing. Those workers also flagged separate issues with Starbucks allegedly not reimbursing phone and vehicle expenses tied to work.

If California’s labor agency declines to pursue the case, the employees say they plan to move ahead with a civil suit themselves.

What the new dress code requires

Back in April, Starbucks announced that beginning May 12, workers in all North American stores would be required to follow a stricter set of attire rules.

Instead of the looser guidelines baristas had previously, the new policy requires solid black crewnecks, collared shirts, or button-ups paired with khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms. Shoes have to be in muted tones like black, gray, brown, navy, tan, or white.

The company also banned “theatrical makeup” and nail polish and limited facial piercings to one small stud or hoop.

Starbucks said the shift was meant to “simplify” its expectations, make the coffeehouse feel more consistent, and give workers “clearer guidance.” To offset the change, the company provided each employee with two free shirts.

But according to employees, that wasn’t enough.

Workers say they had to pay out-of-pocket

“Starbucks hasn’t reimbursed me for these expenses, and it’s unfair that a billion-dollar company puts this burden on workers already struggling with unpredictable hours and understaffed stores,” said Shay Mannik, a barista from Colorado for Quartz.

“That’s why I’m standing up for myself and my coworkers so we can all be reimbursed and treated fairly.”

Starbucks has defended its policies, pointing to low turnover and strong employee satisfaction.

In a statement, the company said worker turnover “is at record lows and about half the industry average. More partners are getting the shifts they want. And more partners than ever recommend Starbucks as a great place to work.”

