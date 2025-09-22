iPhone user warns iOS 26 texting backgrounds are visible between both people: “I thought it was just one way”

As part of the latest iOS 26 update, iPhone users can attach a custom background to a message chain. However, one woman warns that the other person can see what she selects.

Featured Video

Can both people see the iOS 26 texting background?

In a video with over 1.7 million views, TikToker Straw Hat B (@chaos.chronicls) says she discovered that the Apple iOS 26 backgrounds are shared both ways too late.

“Alert, alert. The backgrounds are back and forth,” she says. “I thought it was just one way.”

Advertisement

She explains that she put together images that remind her of the person she was texting, not realizing they could also see the background. She uses Apple’s Image Playground, which uses AI to generate photos from text descriptions to create the background.

“I put a mop for my house cleaning lady,” she says, cringing. “That is so rude.”

The caption reads, “There are so many more I was so bored.”

Advertisement

How did viewers react to her warning?

In the comments, viewers thank the TikToker for the warning, sharing their awkward close calls with the new feature.

“I did not realize it went both ways. Thank you for your service and sacrifice,” one writes.

“THANK YOU FOR THE PSA. My mother-in-law would not have liked the background I was going to use,” another says.

Advertisement

“Ohhh. Thank you for this public service announcement. Because this seems like something I would do,” a third adds.

Others who work as house cleaners assure the TikToker that they wouldn’t be offended by the mop image.

“As a cleaning lady, we also have mops next to y’all’s names,” a commenter shares.

Advertisement

“Wait… I’m a house cleaner. I’m going to change my customers to Cinderella,” another jokes.

“As a cleaner- I would have laughed SO hard lol,” a third writes.

“As a house cleaner, no it isn’t. I’d find it funny,” a fourth says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Straw Hat B for further comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.