“No need to be doing all this”: Olive Garden’s $13.99 “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” returns, and diners are already testing the limits

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion has officially returned, and TikTokers wasted no time showing off how far they could stretch the deal. The offer lets customers eat unlimited soup or salad, breadsticks, and pasta for $13.99, the same price as last year, until Nov. 16, 2025.

Featured Video

According to the chain, it was “keeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same, in a time when prices seem to rise with every season.”

TikTokers turn unlimited pasta into a game

TikToker @halfevil___333 posted a now-viral video of herself and two friends slipping pasta into Ziplock bags during their meal. The caption read, “Ayyee Olive Garden hack 🤩🤭 wait till the end to see all what we got ‼️”

Advertisement

The video has been viewed 389.5K times, and they have followed up on some of the comments that were posted before they locked down the video’s comment section.

“Thank you so much for your comment,” one of the friends said in response to a fat-shaming comment. “I’ve been eating to maintain this size.”

On that response video, another TikToker wrote, “as an [Olive Garden] worker, yall can take as many pasta bowls as you’d like 😭 as long as yall aren’t embarrassed to walk out with a lot of boxes.”

Advertisement

The sentiment was echoed on Reddit: “It’s pointless. We will happily box it up for you. As many as you want,” wrote u/lillbugg1. u/Charismatic-Frog007 wrote a similar note: “lol i served at olive garden n ur actually totally allowed to get as many refills as you want (and we can even prepare them in togo bowls for yall) there’s no need to be doin all this.”

“People have brought in whole Tupperware containers and set them on the table while im serving them,” added u/user051303. “Tbh I don’t get paid enough to care but I am judging you. Greed is a sin🥱🤣.”

Although the trio could have simply asked for takeout boxes, the point seemed to be simply having fun. Later, they joked about shutting down comments because they were becoming boring and repetitive.

The group didn’t back down from criticism. When another user accused them of “flexing,” they filmed themselves holding a pasta-filled bag. One of OP’s friends sarcastically said, “Hey, I’m flexing, guys. Putting pasta in a bag is my biggest achievement in life.” TikToker @halfevil___333 added, “We ain’t do sh*t else with our life, but this, this our biggest f*cking flex.” The other friend in the video chimed in, “I’m flexing, b*tch!”

Advertisement

Social media reactions

The pasta stunt quickly spread to Reddit, where users debated the silliness. Some praised the creativity, while others poked fun at the effort. u/Please_Klo quipped, “Me when leaving nonnas house.”

Meanwhile, u/Shar_12_Blaneyfan shared a memory from bartending at Olive Garden. They recalled a couple who bought pasta passes every year and came daily to stock up. “I imagine they had a huge freezer full of pasta and soup to feed their 4 kids until the next NEP,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Others pointed out that pasta itself is inexpensive. Several suggested the Ziplock bags might have cost more than the noodles inside them.

@halfevil___333 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.