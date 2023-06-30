‘Can’t you just increase the tip on the app?’: Customer leaves $10 cash tip for DoorDash driver under doormat. He didn’t take it

If you’ve ever worked in the service industry, you’re probably familiar with the famous mantra, “Cash is king.”

While a tip of any nature is desirable for servers, getting a tip in dollar bills means cash in hand by the end of the night, rather than having to wait for your restaurant or delivery service to pay out tips at the end of a pay cycle.

This is why many make a conscious decision to tip their servers in cash rather than by card. However, this doesn’t always go as planned, as TikTok user Saraphine (@saraphineisabellestanier) recently noted in a viral TikTok.

In a clip with over 1.1 million views as of Friday, Saraphine says she ordered DoorDash and left a tip under her doormat, telling the Dasher in the instructions section to look for the tip under the mat. After the food arrived, she discovered that the driver did not actually take the tip.

“Now I feel bad!” she says.

“As a server and someone who also use to doordash cash is ALWAYS better,” she explains in the comments section. In another comment, she added, “[I tip] $10-$20 every time. I don’t doordash food often so when I do I treat them.”

Commenters were quick to share their issues with Dashers not reading instructions.

“I did this for weeks and one day lifted up my door mat and found all the money I had put under there under the different corners lmao,” a user recalled.

“They NEVER read the notes. I will send instructions, they’ll say ‘ok got it’ and literally do the opposite,” another stated. “I’ve never had one actually read it.”

“Lmao I used to leave a tip, TAPED to the door and they would not take it,” a third claimed.

As such, many users said that Saraphine shouldn’t feel too guilty about the Dasher not taking the tip.

“Don’t feel bad,” a commenter wrote. “its their job to read the note.”

“Honestly it’s their fault for not reading it,” echoed a second.

Others noted that Saraphine can simply leave a tip via the app, even though she would prefer to give them cash.

“Can’t you just increase the tip on the app?” asked a user.

“Just do the tip on the app,” reiterated an additional TikToker. “They get 100% of the tip.”

We’ve reached out to Saraphine via TikTok comment.