‘Those tips are pretty thick’: Server returns to restaurant job after getting laid off from corporate job

Job changes seem to be becoming increasingly common, especially while major companies announce massive layoffs, including the recent announcement that the burger giant McDonald’s will be laying off hundreds of workers this week.

TikToker Chiaki (@chiakisummer) experienced a secession of job changes herself in the past year. In a viral video with over 285,000 views as of Monday, Chiaki models her waitressing outfit as she lip-syncs the beginning to Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do For Love”: “I guess you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

Chiaki told the Daily Dot via phone call that she quit the server job only to get laid off from her marketing job in November. Now, Chiaki is back to her “4:30 to 11” waitressing job.

Chiaki’s situation reflects greater trends in the U.S. job market. Layoffs have mercilessly hit fancy tech jobs, including Meta and Amazon. Intense levels of pandemic hiring transformed in staff cutbacks. Layoffs in the first three months of this year exceeded that same number for the last sixth months of 2022, according to Forbes. However, unemployment has reached record lows. Hiring in hospitality has increased specifically.

In the comments section, many users pointed out the perks of working in the hospitality industry.

“Honestly considering going back to working min wage,” one viewer pondered. “No thoughts just vibes.”

“I left my corporate nonprofit manager job to clean houses. Make so much more money, and I get to listen to music,” another said. “No one bothering me. It’s a dream.”

And some said waitressing jobs can bring in a lot of cash.

“I made more waitressing than I ever did at my corporate job,” a user commented.

Chiaki responded in agreement, and said, “those tips are pretty thick.”

Chiaki said that after getting laid off last year, she wanted to give herself time to ponder what her next steps would be. Currently, she said she is exploring other potential career paths, including social media and acting.