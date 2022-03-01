‘Trying to get their drivers robbed and scammed’: TikToker says DoorDash’s new cash policy puts drivers at risk

In a viral video posted over the weekend, TikToker Alex (@alexservestea) accused DoorDash of putting drivers at risk of being mugged, among other issues, with its new cash-upon-delivery payment policy.

DoorDash’s new policy allows delivery drivers to accept cash in addition to payment via credit card. According to DoorDash’s website, delivery drivers will have the cash amount they receive from customers “deducted from their next” paycheck.

In her video, which by Monday had been viewed over 30,000 times, Alex says that she spoke with a DoorDash delivery driver and that they’re “not for” the new policy.

“They said that it increases the chances of drivers getting mugged,” the TikToker says. “Also, they said that the only reason that DoorDash is doing this is so that restaurants will partner with them without having to sign a contract so they can do cash only.”

The TikToker also alleges that restaurants have been canceling their memberships with DoorDash because “DoorDash hasn’t been paying them.”

“We know how much they love to steal from people,” Alex says of DoorDash.

DoorDash told the Daily Dot that its cash acceptance policy is a pilot program for businesses that request drivers and that drivers are never forced to accept cash orders when they don’t want to (or don’t have change). DoorDash said to opt in, delivery drivers have to confirm multiple times that they want to accept a cash order, and they can opt out at any time with no penalty.

“We know that many under- and unbanked consumers have fewer delivery options because they lack access to digital payment methods,” a DoorDash spokesperson told the Daily Dot in an emailed statement. “As they have historically, many merchants would like the option to accept cash for their deliveries, and many Dashers appreciate immediate access to cash. This voluntary, limited pilot is designed to address these needs.”

Commenters on Alex’s video raised other potential issues that drivers could face when accepting cash deliveries.

“What if they get a counterfeit bill?” user @alyssahalb commented.

“Or people who just refuse to pay when you get there,” @leeroyjankins4 wrote.

“What if they get stiffed? the driver keep the food?” @kristopheratcheson added.

With regard to delivery drivers’ safety, DoorDash said that drivers have access to SafeDash, which connects drivers to the police and ADT security services. DoorDash also said that if cash customers don’t pay in full, drivers’ pay is not affected.

“Dashers still receive payment for every order, including 100% of their tips, and can always choose whether or not to accept Cash on Delivery orders if they prefer,” the spokesperson added.

A user who said she previously worked for DoorDash said that she stopped delivering for the company after someone pulled a gun on her.

“Seems like DD [DoorDash] is trying to get their drivers robbed and scammed,” the user, @blq_bunny, wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via Instagram message.

