‘I would do that to people who don’t tip’: DoorDash customer warns of delivery issue after revealing where driver left his Taco Bell order

A DoorDash customer is blasting their delivery driver after they apparently left the customer’s food at an inconvenient drop spot.

User @jbpoppinzlol, a Twitch streamer and content creator, appeared irate after he found his Taco Bell order. The man’s two drinks and food, according to a July TikTok, were left “directly in front of the door.” This was inconvenient as @jbpoppinzlol suggested that he wasn’t able to see the food from his door’s peephole and had to walk around his “entire house” to get his order.

“Yo I just want to say shoutout to my [expletive] DoorDash driver for being a mouth breathing [expletive] Adc player,” @jbpoppinzlol said. “I had to go around the entire house just to get my food. Eat [expletive].” As of Sunday afternoon, his clip had amassed more than 492,600 views.

In the accompanying video caption, @jbpoppinzlol doubled down on his frustration. He said, in fact, that he left the dasher a “$0 tipski.”

Issues with DoorDash

This certainly isn’t the first time that a content creator has called out DoorDash for apparently messing up their order. In August, another person said that he will “NEVER” order delivery again after his food was left in a similarly awkward location.

In that user’s video, however, his food spilled over after he opened the door to retrieve it. (This appears different from @jbpoppinzlol’s experience because, in his case, his Taco Bell order wasn’t spoiled.)

There are other issues associated with the food drop-off app, too. In some cases, though, the problem lies with the person placing the order versus the dasher themselves. More recently, a DoorDash driver was left in a potentially dangerous situation after a customer purposely sent her to the wrong address. While the dasher was OK—and the customer was blocked from ever getting assigned to her again—some commenters worried that this was a potential scam for a robbery or even trafficking.

Viewers weigh in

Given that other DoorDash customers have apparently experienced more dire—and potentially life-threatening—issues with the app, many viewers didn’t appear to have a ton of sympathy for @jbpoppinzlol.

“Bro got some extra outside time,” one user quipped.

“Me when I have to walk 20 feet to get my fast food,” another said.

“As a pizza delivery driver I would do that to people who don’t tip,” a third viewer wrote.

Others, however, were more sympathetic to @jbpoppinzlol’s supposed predicament.

“Give him a 1 star it deadass hurts so bad when u get one,” one viewer said.

“Why do they always do this,” another agreed.

“Can not stand when drivers do this at my house my god,” a third person added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jbpoppinzlol via TikTok comment and to DoorDash by email.

