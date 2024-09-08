DoorDash customer warns of delivery issue after revealing where driver left his order

@jbpoppinzlol/TikTok Diego Thomazini/ShutterStock rblfmr/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I would do that to people who don’t tip’: DoorDash customer warns of delivery issue after revealing where driver left his Taco Bell order

‘Give him a 1 star.’

Photo of Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Trending

A DoorDash customer is blasting their delivery driver after they apparently left the customer’s food at an inconvenient drop spot. 

User @jbpoppinzlol, a Twitch streamer and content creator, appeared irate after he found his Taco Bell order. The man’s two drinks and food, according to a July TikTok, were left “directly in front of the door.” This was inconvenient as @jbpoppinzlol suggested that he wasn’t able to see the food from his door’s peephole and had to walk around his “entire house” to get his order. 

“Yo I just want to say shoutout to my [expletive] DoorDash driver for being a mouth breathing [expletive] Adc player,” @jbpoppinzlol said. “I had to go around the entire house just to get my food. Eat [expletive].” As of Sunday afternoon, his clip had amassed more than 492,600 views. 

In the accompanying video caption, @jbpoppinzlol doubled down on his frustration. He said, in fact, that he left the dasher a “$0 tipski.”

Issues with DoorDash 

This certainly isn’t the first time that a content creator has called out DoorDash for apparently messing up their order. In August, another person said that he will “NEVER” order delivery again after his food was left in a similarly awkward location.

In that user’s video, however, his food spilled over after he opened the door to retrieve it. (This appears different from @jbpoppinzlol’s experience because, in his case, his Taco Bell order wasn’t spoiled.) 

There are other issues associated with the food drop-off app, too. In some cases, though, the problem lies with the person placing the order versus the dasher themselves. More recently, a DoorDash driver was left in a potentially dangerous situation after a customer purposely sent her to the wrong address. While the dasher was OK—and the customer was blocked from ever getting assigned to her again—some commenters worried that this was a potential scam for a robbery or even trafficking. 

@jbpoppinzlol $0 tipski #JAHSEH #leagueoflegends #leaguetiktok #leaguetok #league #fypシ ♬ Dust Collector – lucas

Viewers weigh in

Given that other DoorDash customers have apparently experienced more dire—and potentially life-threatening—issues with the app, many viewers didn’t appear to have a ton of sympathy for @jbpoppinzlol. 

“Bro got some extra outside time,” one user quipped. 

“Me when I have to walk 20 feet to get my fast food,” another said.

“As a pizza delivery driver I would do that to people who don’t tip,” a third viewer wrote. 

Others, however, were more sympathetic to @jbpoppinzlol’s supposed predicament.

“Give him a 1 star it deadass hurts so bad when u get one,” one viewer said. 

“Why do they always do this,” another agreed.

“Can not stand when drivers do this at my house my god,” a third person added. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jbpoppinzlol via TikTok comment and to DoorDash by email.

 Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

DoorDash TikTok
First published:

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 
The Daily Dot