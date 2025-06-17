“I’m missing it already”: General Mills gets rid of Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis

Breakfast cereal enthusiasts are lamenting the loss of several fan favorites as General Mills pulls some Cheerios varieties from grocery store shelves.

Which cereals did General Mills discontinue?

According to an Instagram post by cereal connoisseur Kayla Simonsen (@the_cerealqueen), General Mills discontinued several Cheerios flavors, including Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis.

“It baffles me the most that Cheerios would discontinue the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios,” Simonsen wrote. “Grab these while you can, because what’s on shelves is what’s left.”

General Mills did not respond to the New York Post‘s request for comment on why these cereals were discontinued.

Are shoppers upset about the discontinued cereals?

In the comments of Simonsen’s post, shoppers shared which now-discontinued cereal they were most upset to lose.

“Chocolate pb were my entire family’s favorite,” one wrote.

“Choc PB Cheerios are great and I just finished a box! didn’t know it would maybe be my last. will look to get one more!” another said.

“I LOVED the minis! So sad to see them go but thank you so much for the heads-up,” a third added.

“The medley crunch goes way back for us. We used to only buy that cereal and my Grandma would eat it all the time too. I’ll have to tell my mom. What a shame!” a fourth commented.

“I’m so sad chocolate peanut butter Cheerios were my favorite. It’s always sold out or low stock at the stores I buy it from. I can’t imagine it’s due to low sales,” another speculated.

Others said they haven’t tried the cereals, but were bummed they missed the opportunity.

“Awww wait these flavors look awesome im sad they won’t be around!!” a commenter wrote.

“We I didn’t even know about chocolate peanut butter but now I’m missing it already,” another said.

“Oh man !! I would had tried the minis,” a third added.

