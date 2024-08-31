‘At least you got video evidence’: DoorDash customer warns of delivery issue after driver leaves food on his door handle—and causes a crisis

A scene straight out of a culinary crime drama: Falling food, split mystery liquids and disappointed faces.

But this isn’t just your average “unscripted,” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen“. Rather, a TikTok posted by a New Jersey local just two-nights ago about a DoorDash Order gone wrong.

In the short 5-second video, Mr.Burgies (@mrburgies), an avid content-creator, shows his audience how his relaxing night-in quickly turned for the worst. “This is the reason why I will NEVER be ordering delivery again (they put the bag on the door handle),” Mr.Burgies titles the video.

A DoorDash warning

The young man then films himself opening the door to his home. As he opens the door, a brown bag quickly falls from the other side of the handle, pouring his soup dish all over his porch and door mat. Mr. Burgies then proceeds to sit next to the now spoiled food as disappointment paints his face.

The Black Eyed Peas’ “Meet Me Halfway,” echoes in the background as Mr.Burgies once again pans towards the leaking food, concluding the video.

The video has amassed over 1.88 million views and 134,500 likes. In the comments, viewers were quick to express their own personal frustrations with today’s leading food delivery service.

Viewers share personal frustrations with DoorDash

“DoorDash stopped giving my mom refunds because of her “history of complaints,” like stop messing up every meal then??” wrote one commenter.

“At least you got the video evidence for a refund *shrug emoji,*” another user joked.

According to a survey conducted by Circuit, nearly every consumer of food delivery services has fallen victim to an order mishap at least once. Yet, only 52% of Americans follow through with trying to receive refunding for such inconveniences.

So, it is understandable that commenters pose this as an idea for reimbursement. But, looking more towards the root of the problem, what are these large companies doing?

How does DoorDash train its drivers?

To assist its drivers, DoorDash has created “The New Dasher Guide.” The platform was built with the intention of giving confidence to drivers as they are considered to be “independent contractors.”

The guide gives a step-by-step outline of how to correctly represent the brand as well as offers an open-ended Q-and-A session for their new employees, assuring to check every box so that workers are fully aware of the mishaps that can and may occur.

But what does raise the question is how Mr.Burgies was recording prior to opening the door, as if he already knew what was about to occur. The Daily Dot is awaiting comment from the creator. But it is unclear if Mr.Burgies knew the food was placed on the handle prior to opening the door.

So, while the short video does not tell viewers if the soup spillage was a one time occurrence, a set-up or if there is a serial prankster driver on the loose, the video led to an entertaining few seconds of true human lack of thought.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mr.Burgies (@mrburgies) via TikTok Direct Message as well as DoorDash via press email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.