‘It was a Pizza Hut order’: DoorDash driver says someone placed an order to the wrong address. She then realizes why

A DoorDash customer seemingly tried to scam or set up their driver by sending her to the wrong address—but she wasn’t falling for it, no matter how sad the sob story.

Given this, and the fact that drivers are literally delivering to strangers, it’s understandable why this female delivery driver was so skeptical of a customer’s unusual request.

The wrong address

In a viral TikTok by TikToker @tobebluntaz (who previously went viral over a car rental issue), the Dasher explains that she picked up a cash-on-delivery. Cash-on-delivery is a thing some restaurants offer. The Pizza Hut order rang up to about $25.

When @tobebluntaz got to the listed address, she says she rang the doorbell. She says there was no answer. So, she says she knocked, and there was still no answer. When the person who lives there finally did come out, they informed her that they didn’t order anything, according to @tobebluntaz.

As a last resort, she says she called the customer, and an apologetic man picked up the phone.

The Dasher recalls him claiming that he accidentally put the wrong address and asked if @tobebluntaz could do him “a really big favor.” The favor was driving to another address about 10 minutes away, according to @tobebluntaz.

She says he told her the food was for his kids who “really need some food.” He claimed the kids had cash for the order, she adds. And she says he told her he’d make sure they gave her “at least” a $10 tip.

The Dasher’s reaction may surprise you

“Sir. F you and them kids, OK. I’m not doing that,” @tobebluntaz said.

What she says she actually verbalized to him was that she didn’t feel comfortable going to another address unless he updated it through DoorDash (safety first, ya know).

She says he told her to give him a second, and then she heard the line go dead.

Then, she says she texted him, but there was no response. She says she called, and again, received no response.

Now, @tobebluntaz says she has to use her precious work time to call DoorDash, report the incident, and then drive the food back to Pizza Hut. The DoorDash rep was helpful in blocking the customer from ever getting assigned to her again since the whole situation made her uncomfortable, she adds.

“Something was definitely sketch about the entire thing,” the Dasher says.

“I’m still curious what the scam or the setup was,” she adds.

Is sending a DoorDasher to the wrong address a common scam?

We scoured the internet for more information on this scam. While we found a Reddit thread from a year ago, that’s about it. However, there were plenty of articles addressing other common delivery-related scams.

Our best guesses are—remember, this is pure speculation—that, on the safer side, the customers wouldn’t have given the DoorDash driver the cash they owed for the food. On the more dangerous side, this was a set up for a robbery or even trafficking.

DoorDash takes cash?

For those confused about the Dasher’s cash mention—yes, some restaurants on the app offer the option to pay in cash.

The Dasher collects the total, and then the amount is deducted from their payout and sent to the restaurant.

Viewer reactions

“Good thing you listened to your gut instinct,” one person said.

“Always ALWAYS trust your gut! alwaaaays. don’t second guess it, EVER. glad you are safe!” another chimed in.

“I won’t take a cash order anymore. To many times I’ve been burned,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tobebluntaz for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to DoorDash via email.

