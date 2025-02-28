‘The one store that NEEDS self checkout’: Dollar Tree shopper tries to check out. Then they see how they’re supposed to alert the employees

A Dollar Tree customer was left speechless after seeing how they were supposed to alert employees to check out.

Jaime Lisk (@jaimelisk) shared the unusual set-up to TikTok. The short clip went viral and received 5.3 million views.

In the video, Lisk approaches the check-out counter, which is unmanned. Instead of someone manning the counter, there is a sign.

It reads, “Please tap the pan for cashier.”

Lisk then proceeds to rap a metal pan with a plastic spoon, both of which are laid on the check-out conveyer belt.

After hitting it a few times, an employee can be heard saying, “Here I come.”

Dollar Tree’s check-out system

Although it’s an unusual method to get an employee’s attention, at least it worked. Many customers pointed out that the system was needed as most Dollar Tree stores are understaffed. This often leads to the only worker at the store having to perform multiple duties, leaving no one to man the cash register.

“Sad that they make cashiers at [Dollar Tree] & [Dollar General] stock while also being the only cashier. Should definitely alwayssss be 2+ people at a time,” one person said.

“I worked at dollar tree at 18 and they would make the cashiers stock the shelves too when there were no customers in line… we couldn’t see the register so we wouldn’t know if someone was waiting,” another explained.

“At my dollar tree the managers will hide in that corner room and make one poor guy check out 20 ppl before they decide to come out,” a third shared.

“DollarTree is the one store that NEEDS self checkout,” someone else exclaimed.

Other ways to get an employee’s attention

Apparently this isn’t the only Dollar Store location to have such an unusual way to flag down a worker.

“My dollar store has a squeaky toy,” said one person.

“We use the chicken with a sign that says squeeze for service,” laughed another.

“Mine has a lil bell to ring and I always apologize as I do it lmao it feels so rude for some reason,” a third shared.

One person wanted to know whether Dollar Tree’s check out system could be exported to other stores. They were referring to the excessive wait times customers have to deal with at stores like Walmart and Target, now that so much merchandise is locked behind anti-theft glass.

“Does this work at Walmart? Asking for a friend,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lisk via XX and to Dollar Tree through its online contact form.

