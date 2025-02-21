‘It’s been 48 minutes’: Walmart shopper just wants protein powder. But the workers can’t find the key

A Walmart shopper is once again tired of waiting for store employees to unlock an item from behind a locked security glass. She pleads with the company to rethink its anti-theft policies in a viral TikTok.

Featured Video

Sillahmusuuu (@sillahmusuuu) had just gotten off a double shift at her nursing job when she decided to stop by Walmart to get some groceries. At that late hour, all she wanted to do was to grab the items she needed and go home. However, thanks to Walmart’s security measures, the customer was left waiting in the store for almost an hour.

“Walmart, this is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do,” she says of the store’s security glass. “I’ve been waiting here for over 45 minutes because I just want my protein shake.”

She adds, “If people want to start stealing from the stores, lock ‘em up. This is just unfair to the people that have money that just want to get here, get their groceries, and leave.”

Advertisement

At this point, someone off-camera, presumably an employee, is heard saying, “I’m trying to find the key.”

“They’re trying to find the key,” Sillahmusuuu clarifies before reiterating her suggestion that the store simply locks up shoplifters instead of the items they are supposedly stealing.

Does Walmart have a security problem?

Since the pandemic, stores like Walmart and Target have been sounding the alarm on increasing rates of retail theft. According to studies released by the National Retail Federation in December 2024, retailers have experienced a 93 percent increase in rates of shoplifting per year in 2023 versus 2019.

Advertisement

However, while companies increase their efforts to curb shoplifting, paying customers claim they are the ones suffering. Numerous shoppers seem to be fed up with new security measures, as reported by the Daily Dot.

Customers complain about having to wait extensive time for workers to unlock items for them. These include more expensive products, as well as lower-priced everyday items like socks.

On top of that, workers aren’t happy either. They find themselves unable to complete their tasks due to the onslaught of customers asking for products to be unlocked from shelves.

#walmart ♬ original sound – Sillahmusuuu @sillahmusuuu Waited over an hour🤦🏾‍♀️ so unfair! @Walmart start locking people up for stealing or have workers come when they ring it! Nobody should have to wait over an HOUR to have this unlocked #fyp

Advertisement

A number of commenters agreed with Sillahmusuuu about Walmart’s security protocols. Many shared their own frustrating experiences at the stores.

“All of the Targets in my area are all now like this same as Walmart some Walgreens and CVS … I don’t shop at any in store person stores anymore,” one person said.

“My local Walmart has stuff locked up too, they have a sign saying hit this button for help. With an arrow pointing to nothing! There is no button to press or any workers around,” another complained.

Advertisement

“I haven’t shopped in Walmart in years because of that exact reason,” someone else said.

One commenter tried to explain Walmart’s security protocols from the perspective of the store employees trying to help.

“Former employee (who opened cases) there is usually 1 key for the whole store (meaning 1 person can get a locked item at a time) and 1 employee to open them. We hate it too … trust it’s management,” they wrote.

In the end, Sillahmusuuu said she didn’t even end up getting the protein powder for which she had waited so long.

Advertisement

“Very unacceptable I ended up not even getting it. Went to customer service and they tried paging everybody but they can’t ‘find the key’ and I’m not off until the next 4 days,” she wrote in the comments section.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sillahmusuuu via Instagram direct message and to Walmart via its online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.