‘This is what Walmart prepared us for’: Dollar Tree customer learns how to get into the register to ring up customers since there are no workers in store

A viral TikTok video shows a Dollar Tree customer ringing up other customers because there are no employees in the store.

In the video, TikToker @misslate004 shares footage of fellow Dollar Store customers in a single register line as what appears to be another customer, dressed plainly in a white and black striped shirt, rings up their purchases. As the TikToker films various aisles in the store and the three other empty registers, there appears to be no Dollar Tree employees present.

“There is absolutely no workers here. None,” she says. “And then you have a customer that has figured out how to get into the register. And a customer is actually ringing customers up. Yep. You can’t make this up.”

Toward the end of the video, a woman announces the entrance of a man, saying, “A worker just came in.”

“No, I’ve been here,” the man quickly responds before the video cuts off.

“He came from the back he said. No worker for at least 30 minutes. At least 15 people in the store with no cashier or any other workers,” @misslate004 said in a comment.

Her video gained 250,000 views and nearly 1,000 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“I would of just walked out with my stuff,” one TikTok user commented.

“Dollar tree was my first job this is actually normal lmao not only always understaffed but the managers have the newbies do everything for them,” another user shared.

Similar staffing issues have been claimed by employees and patrons of Dollar General, a separate company from Dollar Tree with a similar low-cost conceit. The Daily Dot has previously reported on Dollar General’s employment, merchandising, and stocking issues, including highlighting a TikTok of an employee who said the store’s understaffing was making him feel unsafe at night.

This newest video is the latest featuring claims that Dollar Tree stores are understaffed—their employees overworked and customers left to deal with the consequences. A November 2022 TikTok shows a Dollar Tree manager responding to a customer’s demands that another register be opened. “Can you ring? I’ll hire you on the spot. I need the help,” the manager asked the customer in that video.

Another TikTok shows a disgruntled customer shaking their head at the back of a congested Dollar Tree line with the caption, “Why isn’t anyone at work in the dollar tree???!!!”

It seems to be the very question customers across the country are asking.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Misslate004 and Dollar Tree via TikTok for comment.