Our top stories today are about: A woman claiming that she caught her boyfriend cheating because of his Spotify Wrapped, a tenant detailing a nightmare landlord situation, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley coming under fire for her comments about banning anonymous accounts, and an explainer on the very popular “Florida man” meme.

After that, our Trending team has their pick for the “Main Character of the Week” online.

Also… it’s time for our newest season shirt! Scroll down below to answer our question of the week and you might win our brand new “Jingle Blogs” shirt.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A user on TikTok has alleged that she discovered her boyfriend was cheating through his Spotify Wrapped.

🏠 WTF

Tenant says landlords went into her apartment and stole her belongings

Moving to a new place is always fraught with pitfalls even under the best circumstances. But one TikToker is going viral after reporting her nightmare of a moveout experience.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came under fire at the onset of the 2024 debate, attacked by both Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for her comments on a podcast about anonymous accounts online.

The wild antics of ‘Florida man’ have made headlines for years, and have earned their spot in the meme hall of fame.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Pizza fails

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💄 An Ulta customer is warning others to think twice before getting an “Ultamate” rewards credit card, claiming she ended up having to pay almost $100 for a $50 because of unexpected fees.

💵 If you ever need cash but want to avoid ATM fees, why not get cash and a treat from a McDonald’s drive-thru?

✉️ A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing her pleasant surprise following a letter from Costco.

💻 One woman has shared a video expressing her love for working from home, crediting it for improving her mental health and productivity. However, some commenters beg to differ.

🥒 This skit of a restaurant server and a customer is getting a lot of attention online for reenacting a customer ordering a burger with no pickles, then asking for a discount.

💰 TikTok loves ways to save money and this Target customer has you covered, revealing how to save money by price-matching at different Target locations.

💼 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing the story of her layoff. According to her, her company told her “not to worry” about layoffs—then laid her and many others off soon after.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

👋 Before you go

A TikTok video is trending after a customer ordered a lettuce wrap from Shake Shack and got more than she had originally bargained for.

TikToker Caitlin Farrand (@cathingupwithcaitlin) shared the viral post and it has since grossed over 709,000 views.

“POV you order a ‘Lettuce Wrap’ instead of a bun at Shake Shack and they give you this,” writes Caitlin.

The caption text reads: “Did they think a rabbit came in and placed this order???? Shake Shack pls explain,” complete with hashtags #shakeshack #lettucebun.

In the video, Caitlin dines at a local Las Vegas Shake Shack. She shows the huge bulk of romaine lettuce to the camera and is amazed while taking a bite of the lettuce wrap.