‘I was so embarrassed’: Customer orders lettuce wrap at Shake Shack, gets more than she bargained for

A TikTok video is trending after a customer ordered a lettuce wrap from Shake Shack and got more than she had originally bargained for.

TikToker Caitlin Farrand shared the viral post and it has since grossed over 709,000 views as of Sunday.

“POV you order a ‘Lettuce Wrap’ instead of a bun at Shake Shack and they give you this,” writes Caitlin.

The caption text reads: “Did they think a rabbit came in and placed this order???? Shake Shack pls explain,” complete with hashtags #shakeshack #lettucebun.

In the video, Caitlin dines at a local Las Vegas Shake Shack. She shows the huge bulk of romaine lettuce to the camera and is amazed while taking a bite of the lettuce wrap.

Her shock is clearly apparent, and Caitlin laughs as she bites into the meal. Shake Shack is famous for their “never frozen, 100% Angus beef” burgers and handcrafted milkshakes but it seems they just became famous for another reason: their lettuce wraps.

According to the menu items based on their website, the “lettuce wrap” can be used as a substitution for bread as a gluten-free dietary option. Shake Shack implemented its Veggie Shack menu in April of 2018 and has been a popular choice for gluten-allergy consumers. Other fast food chains have gone viral for bread replacement buns, like In-N-Out’s Dutchman Onion bun and Tomato Wrap.

However, in Caitlin’s defense, the confusion lies in the surplus and overwhelming amount of lettuce used for her order.

Many viewers in the comments found Caitlin’s wrap comical, while others questioned the significant amount of lettuce.

“At least the lettuce looks fresh,” commented one viewer.

“Why is it always this or one singular piece of lettuce there’s no between,” another viewer wrote.

“I ordered this yesterday and mine was the same! The lettuce was delicious. I was shocked lol,” shared one person.

