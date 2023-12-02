‘I could have saved $15k on my wedding venue deposit’: Woman says she caught her boyfriend cheating because of his Spotify Wrapped

A user on TikTok has alleged that she discovered her boyfriend was cheating through his Spotify Wrapped—but viewers aren’t buying it.

For context, Spotify Wrapped is an end-of-year feature from the music streaming app Spotify that allows users to see statistics such as their most-played songs of the year and what area has similar listening habits to them.

According to TikTok user Louisa Melcher (@loulouorange), seeing this information caused the end of her relationship and the loss of over $20,000 on a variety of wedding-related deposits.

“I’m the girl who found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her through his Spotify Wrapped this year,” Melcher says in the video.

“The first time that my boyfriend and I were kissing, he put on this R&B track that’s, like, really weird, really esoteric, and I was like, ‘what the f*ck is this?’” she recounts. “‘Like, I don’t want to listen to music in this context. Please stop,’ and he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry, my ex used to really love listening to this.”

While Melcher says she let this incident slide, she later spotted the song in the top position of her boyfriend’s Spotify Wrapped—and given that he does not listen to music outside of the gym, she deduced that he had been listening to it with his ex.

“So either we’ve been thinking about the ex quite a lot, or perhaps we’re playing it every time we get with said ex—which, based on the fact that it’s his top song, seems to be quite a lot,” she says. “So I accused him of the second one and it turned out to be true and we broke up and our relationship is over.”

In the caption, she added, “If only Spotify Wrapped had dropped 6 days earlier, I could have saved $15k on my wedding venue deposit.”

Immediately, commenters were suspicious.

“Why would you spend money on a wedding venue if yall weren’t even engaged??? This is fake,” wrote a user.

“I will not be fooled this time,” added another.

“People never realize this girl is joking lol,” declared a third.

Despite this, Melcher doubled down in a follow-up video, saying that she had already reserved a venue, photographer, and cake for an August 2025 wedding—even though she and her alleged ex-boyfriend were not engaged.

Although she insists that this story is genuine, commenters still do not believe it. As evidence, they pointed to a previous video in which she references the idea that many of her stories are made up, saying, “Does no one know how to have fun anymore?” She has also noted this in posts on X.

That said, many users in the comments section claimed that they’ve made similarly upsetting discoveries about their partners through Spotify.

“I found out a guy i was dating i was seeing another girl through spotify,” said a user.

“I always knew my ex was with a new girl bc he’d make a very specific niche playlist for her,” added another.

“I ALSO FOUND OUT SOMEONE WAS GETTING BACK WITH THEIR EX THROUGH SPOTIFY,” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Melcher via email.