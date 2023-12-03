‘I just got laid off: Woman says company promised her ‘not to worry’ about layoffs, lays her off months later after she finished all her projects

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing the story of her layoff. According to her, her company told her “not to worry” about layoffs—then laid her and many others off soon after.

In a video with over 75,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Eda (@edacyu) says that, after her layoff, she felt the need to post a video to “remind everybody that companies genuinely do not give a f*ck about you.”

In her video, Eda recounts the story of her layoff, saying that the company eventually ended up cutting almost 250 people who they had “promised last year wouldn’t need to be laid off.”

“They had all of these people, all of my former co-workers, working super hard up until the last minute on these…imaginary deadlines and super tight turnaround projects,” Eda says. “It turns out that they were doing that because they wanted the work done before they laid off everybody en masse.”

Before this, the company had not indicated that it would be cutting people, Eda states.

“They said everything was good, the financials were good,” she explains. “We had no reason to worry.”

Regardless, she and others were still laid off—which, she says, can teach an important lesson about work-life balance and how one should relate to their workplace.

“If you’re working late nights trying to make some imaginary deadline, or not taking vacation, not taking care of your family, or spending time with loved ones because work tells you you have to, stop,” she declares. “Absolutely do not listen to them…I will be the first to tell you that companies are gonna fire you even if you do all of those things for them.”

In the comments section, users largely agreed with Eda’s assessment.

“My hubby’s director worked at the company for 10 years & they laid him off via email while he was on PTO & locked him out of his laptop immediately,” alleged a commenter.

“Facts,” added another. “they expect you to give 100% while supplying you with the bare minimum. Pure toxicity.”

Eda isn’t the first to share her layoff story on the platform. One user claimed they got laid off the day before their vacation. Another said they were laid off four days after returning from maternity leave. A further TikToker showed a mass layoff on Zoom, causing chaos amongst the soon-to-be-former employees.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eda via Instagram direct message.