‘I thought it was gonna be a couple of dollars’: Costco overcharged customer on sales tax. They sent her a gift card a year later

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing her pleasant surprise following a letter from Costco.

In a video with over 264,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Sam (@sincerelysammy) says she received a letter from Costco telling her that the company overcharged her sales tax on certain items. To resolve the issue, they sent her a gift card.

“I thought nothing about it,” she explains. “I thought it was just going to be like a couple of dollars, so I put the letter aside.”

However, she soon discovered that the company refunded her $46, which she’s now free to spend at Costco. Even though this is a refund and not a gift, Sammy cites this as an example of “girl math.”

“Girl math, because I have an extra $46. That is free money that I could use towards groceries or whatever the heck I want to buy at Costco,” she declares.

As for what caused this refund in the first place, users in the comments section speculated that the refund had something to do with Fairlife protein drinks.

“Was it on the Fairlife protien drinks? I got $66 back!” exclaimed a user.

“The fairlife tax refund be hittin!!” declared a second.

Sammy later confirmed this in other comments, writing, “It was for fair life and I swear I must’ve bought like 20 cases.”

Sammy isn’t the first to report this issue. A few users on Reddit reported receiving letters or emails indicating that they were overcharged sales tax on Fairlife products. This is unrelated to another recent class action lawsuit against Fairlife.

On TikTok, some users said they were not so lucky as to get a $40+ payday.

“Same thing happened to me but my gift card was NINETY CENTS,” offered a commenter.

“Omg I got the same letter also from Nov of last year but I only got $4.50,” stated another.

“Mine was for $3,” shared a third.

“My neighbours had 21 cents on theirs,” detailed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via its media relations contact form, and Sammy and Fairlife via email.