Today’s top stories are about: Bernie Sanders’ generative meme potential, a Stanley cup that survived a car fire, a man who discovered his pillow had frozen solid on a camping trip, and a thorough history of the ‘Elmo on fire’ meme.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been the source of a number of viral images and memes over the years. Here are the best ones.

One woman inadvertently put her Stanley cup to the ultimate test.

While on a winter camping trip, a man came back to his tent to discover that the memory foam pillow he brought had frozen completely solid.

It all started with a birthday cake.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

😱 A group of women said in a viral video that a hotel clerk gave two strange men keys to their hotel room. In the video, the women can be seen explaining the situation to police.

🍕 Customers have noticed an uptick in rude service workers and are not pleased. In a now-viral video, a Wawa customer revealed that workers were rude to her—even as she patiently waited 45 minutes for a pizza that was supposed to be ready long before she arrived.

🙅‍♂️ This dating expert is going viral for revealing the things guys do when they don’t like you.

🎫 Ticketmaster is the quintessential example of poor customer satisfaction for Millennials. That happens when you get between people and their Taylor Swift tickets.

👩‍🍳 One restaurant worker is applauding servers who avoid asking their chef “stupid” questions in a now-viral TikTok.

🤖 A doctor on TikTok claims that her voice was used without her permission as and “AI clone” to sell an ear-cleaning device.

🥔 How would you react if you ordered $5 worth of hash browns from Restaurant Depot and it ended up being… much more hash browns then you expected to get.

🧸 Gather the family for some G-rated fun. These are the best kids’ TV shows that are actually good.*

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

📝 Question of the Day

WHICH BERNIE SANDERS MEME IS YOUR FAVORITE?

👋 Before you go

The fire department was called to rescue a woman from a very unlikely place where she was stuck for 30 minutes.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 11.6 million times, TikToker Eun (@euniibb) caught the exact moment firemen figured out how to open the door to her bathroom to free her from captivity.

“I was stuck in my bathroom for 30 minutes after my shower because the doorknob broke,” read an on-screen caption. “And the entire fire department showed up.”

