‘That’s an insane deal’: Tractor Supply customer doesn’t like the store price. So he offers $2,500 instead

A Tractor Supply company customer posted a viral TikTok detailing his attempt at negotiating the price of a discounted mower. Olen Marie’s (@olenmarie) viral clip sparked a conversation in the comments section of his video among other users on the platform. Some expressed that the idea of haggling at a Tractor Supply store never even crossed their minds.

Featured Video

However, others said they will routinely, with success, get discounts on items in-store. Marie’s viral video appears to have resonated with a lot of users on the application as it amassed over 1.5 million views.

The art of the (tractor) deal

The TikToker begins his clip walking in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply store in question.

Advertisement

“I’m about to walk up in here and offer them $2,500. Let’s see what they say,” he says while showing off the clearance item in question.

It’s a Cub Cadet Ultimate ZTX4 60 Zero-Turn Mower. An online Google shopping search for the product shows the same model from different retailers ranging from $5,300 to $5,700. According to Cub Cadet’s website, the lawn mower has been specifically designed “for easy routine maintenance.” Furthermore, it’s packed with a 24-horsepower Kohler 7000 Series Pro V-Twin OHV engine. This motor is supposed to assist with “reliable starting and exceptionally smooth, quiet operation.”

Additionally, the ZTX4 has “hydrostatic rear-wheel transmissions” which allows “for quick and effortless” zero-turns. Cub Cadet also offers a lifetime warranty on the item’s “frame and fabricated deck.” For the rest of its components, buyers will have a “four-year/800-hour” warranty to cover mechanical failures.

Why is it discounted in the first place?

As per the mower’s product page, Cub Cadet has the ZTX4 listed under its “prior-year-models” URL. There do seem to be newer iterations of Cub Cadet mowers out there, like the ZTX5, and the ZTXS4, which Home Depot sells for $8,000(as of this writing), according to a Google Shopping search.

Advertisement

So how were Marie’s haggling skills? As it turns out—pretty darn good. He snapped a photo of the Tractor Supply’s POS system highlighting the cost of the transaction. Moreover, it contained what indeed looks like the product description for the item in question. “1 CUB 60IN 2023 ULTI” for $2,500. With applicable taxes, he was charged $2,706.25 to a Mastercard he used for the transaction.

The POS system did read a $0.00 charge, however, Marie addressed this in the comments section of his video. “My card did decline the first time but it accepted the second time. So 100 percent true the mower is at my house!” he wrote.

After showing the picture of the POS system transaction, Marie’s video cuts to him standing in the Tractor Supply parking lot. He stands in front of the Cub Cadet machine before whipping out his receipt to show the transaction went through.

“Right there, out their door,” he says, before focusing on the Cub Cadet one last time. Additionally, he posted a follow-up video where he displays the receipt again.

Advertisement

TikTok talks Tractor Supply negotiations

One TikToker who responded to Marie’s video seemed stunned at the thought of even attempting to haggle while at the dealer. “Since when can you negotiate at a tractor supply?” they asked.

According to one user who replied to the commenter, they regularly do so. “We always negotiate at our local tractor supply. Buy a lot of bird brooders from them every year and always talk them down on pricing.”

A different TikTok user wrote that they, too, were able to negotiate items. Moreover, they argued that this tactic works on items that have been left outside. I.e. since they’re considered “floor models” stores are more willing to let them go at a discounted price. “Most of their things they keep outside you can negotiate! Especially if it has wear on it from being out in the weather,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Someone else said, “I bought 2 Coleman fourwheelers for $500 they couldn’t sell them.”

But someone else said that this isn’t par the course at the Tractor Supply store they worked at. “My husband and I both worked at TSC for years. Never did this, never even heard of it. I don’t think so,” they shared.

Tractor Supply’s price match

While the brand’s official website doesn’t seem to explicitly mention negotiations, it does mention a price match guarantee on products: “Tractor Supply will match any competitor’s online or in-store price on any identical item, including matching Tractorsupply.com prices.”

Advertisement

However, the business did mention that there are exceptions to this rule. “Third-party or marketplace sellers on websites” such as eBay or Amazon Marketplace are off-limits. Furthermore, used, refurbished, or pre-owned versions of Tractor Supply items also don’t qualify.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tractor Supply via email and Marie via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.