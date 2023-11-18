‘I was only in a towel’: Woman’s door knob broke in her bathroom. The ‘entire’ fire department shows up

The fire department was called to rescue a woman from a very unlikely place where she was stuck for 30 minutes.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 11.6 million times, TikToker Eun (@euniibb) caught the exact moment firemen figured out how to open the door to her bathroom to free her from captivity.

“I was stuck in my bathroom for 30 minutes after my shower because the doorknob broke,” read an on-screen caption. “And the entire fire department showed up.”

Apparently, the woman was only in her towel when firemen began trying to get the door open.

In the recording Eun made from inside the bathroom, the fire department workers can be heard going back and forth with one another as they try to figure out the best method to execute the rescue.

It seems like they used a tool to get the door with no knob to unlock.

“You see the piece, though?” one of the men asked.

“He got it,” a worker responded.

“He almost got it right now,” another said.

Then, the door flies open, revealing the faces of the woman’s heroes. They all look stunned, probably because the woman trapped in her bathroom was recording them while wearing nothing but a towel.

In the comments section, many viewers quipped about the hilarity of the whole ordeal.

“PLS THEY LOOK LIKE ‘where yo clothes at?’ “one viewer wrote.

“The ‘oooppp’ right as the door opens,” another commenter added.

Another viewer pointed out that the woman was lucky she had her phone with her when the bathroom door knob came off, and many agreed.

“Thank goodness we all take our phones to the bathroom,” a viewer wrote.

The comment received over 186,000 likes.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker took her viewers along with her to the local fire department to pay her respects to the men who rescued her. She showed them the funny video of their rescue and also let them read the comments left by viewers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eun via TikTok comment for more information.