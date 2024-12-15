‘That transmission ain’t none of my business’: Driver calls out mechanics for inspecting her car’s issues. All she wants is an oil change 

A woman highlights a common experience for drivers who bring their cars in for an oil change in a now-viral video, sparking discussion about upselling and preventative maintenance.

Featured Video

In a video with over 680,000 views, TikToker Real Ronsina (@realronsina) shares her reaction when a mechanic tried to upsell her.

“If I came in for an oil change, why the [expletive] do you have my cabin air filter in your hand? Why are you talking to me about some windshield wipers?” she asks in the clip. “We know what we need, OK?”

“This car barely got insurance on it,” she jokes, commenting on the price of the oil change. On average, oil changes cost $20 to $100, depending on what type of oil you select, according to NerdWallet.

Advertisement

Why do garages offer other services during an oil change?

Oil changes are generally a low-cost service, which means that the mechanics and garages who perform them don’t make much money off of this routine procedure, posters on Quora suspect.

So, to try to increase their profit, mechanics may offer services like installing new windshield wipers and cabin air filters, changing other fluids, or performing other potential repairs that they spot on the vehicle.

Drivers respond

In the comments of Ronsina’s video, viewers discuss the upselling tactics they’ve encountered.

Advertisement

“I literally wait to get a coupon to go get an oil change. What makes them think I have money for anything else?” one says.

“So true. I just went for $10 off my oil change and they telling me I gotta change brake pads, filters, and back window wiper,” another writes.

“And they want me to charge me $60 when I can buy that air filter for $15 at auto zone,” a third adds.

However, not all viewers mind the extra suggested maintenance.

Advertisement

“Well, normally when you go for an oil change they do a multi-point inspection lol it’s up to YOU if you want to change those things. But if you look at your cabin air filter and it’s full of dirt, honey, either get one and change it yourself or let them,” a commenter writes.

“They are suppose to check ur lights, check ur air filters and lube your steering/suspension parts like tie rods etc,” another says.

Others suggest ways to get around upselling.

“Find an honest mechanic…befriend him and never let him go!!! I love my mechanic lol,” a viewer suggests.

Advertisement

“That’s why i always say soon as i pull up ‘just oil don’t touch my air filter,’” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Real Ronsina via email and TikTok direct message.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.