10 best TV shows for kids that are actually good

When it comes to selecting TV content for your kids, we know that you only want the best: You want TV shows that are appropriate, worthwhile – and also fun!

Streaming kid’s TV shows can be a great way for the family to spend time together. If watching a kid’s TV show doesn’t sound like fun to you, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up the best kids’ TV shows that can also be entertaining for the adults in the family. Plus, revisiting famous kids’ shows from your own childhood days can also be a fun streaming experience for the whole family.

Whether you’re looking for some Sunday morning cartoons, superhero fun, or a nostalgic show from your own youth to share with your kiddos, we have something for you in this roundup of the best TV shows for kids.

Where to stream the best TV shows for kids

1. Best nostalgic kids TV show – Sesame Street

When you think of the beloved TV characters from your own youth, chances are that Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar, and Bert and Ernie come to mind. The Sesame Street muppets transformed children’s programming since the very first episode aired in 1969. Now, the show is in its 52nd season, continuing to teach children core values like emotional expression and the importance of including others.

2. Best TV show for kids which is actually hilarious – Spongebob Squarepants

Spongebob Squarepants may technically be a kid’s show, but let’s be honest – nobody ever ages out of Spongebob. In fact, Spongebob just gets funnier as you age. Introduce your young ones to Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy, and Mr. Krabs, and get ready to share some non-stop laughs.

3. Best TV show for kids who are tweens – Hey Arnold!

Hey ‘90s kids, you’re in luck. Hey Arnold! is streaming on Hulu. If you’re looking for the perfect show to watch with your older kid or tween, the classic Nickelodeon cartoon is the best option. Not only will you love to re-visiting Arnold, Gerald, and Helga, but kids can relate to these characters trying to navigate the strangeness of our adult world – even if the world has changed a lot since the 90s!

4. Best cartoon for little ones – Curious George

Oftentimes, our favorite TV shows and movies are our favorites because we relate to the characters, how they experience the world and what they’re going through. Kids are no different, no matter how little they are. Curious George remains a timeless classic TV show for little kids because they too are exploring the new-to-them world.

5. Best kids TV show for super hero fans – Sonic Boom

If you grew up playing Sega’s Sonic The Hedgehog games, consider streaming Sonic Boom with your kids. Your favorite speedy blue hedgehog stars in his own kids TV show, battling foes with his trusty sidekick Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks. Plus, each episode is packed with jokes that both you and your little ones will enjoy.

6. Best classic kids show character – Dora the Explorer

Is there a kids TV character more iconic than Dora? Nope. Dora, Boots, and her trusty purple backpack have been taking us on adventures and telling Swiper not to swipe for going on two decades now. There’s a good reason for the Nickelodeon show’s popularity, too. The show asks kids watching at home to talk out loud and find things on screen, which teaches kids to participate and makes watching TV more engaging!

7. Best show for preschoolers – Peppa Pig

Toddlers can’t get enough Peppa Pig. Luckily, you can stream it with your Amazon Prime subscription. Peppa Pig stands out from other kids shows for many reasons. For one, the characters are speaking in British accents, which can be amusing for American listeners. Peppa is voiced by an actual kid, which also helps kids identify with the show.

8. Best Disney show – Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

If you don’t have Disney+ but your kids still want to watch their favorite Disney characters like Mickey and the gang, then head over to Sling TV for some Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Mickey is most definitely the most famous mouse in the world and has been bringing children joy for generations. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has everything a great kids TV show needs: fun songs, bright colors, good friends, and positive lessons.

9. Best live animals show – Zoo Babies

You may enjoy this show just as much – if not more than – your child. Zoo Babies is a heartwarming series with ample footage of adorable baby animals from around the world. While it’s easy to get distracted by all of the cuteness, there is also a lot to learn from Zoo Babies about the animal kingdom.

10. Best throwback kids show – Zoboomafoo

There are only two seasons of Zoboomafoo, so you and your family will have to savor them. Each episode features the Kratt brothers, Chris and Marton, and their lemur friend, Zoboo, who is played by both a real lemur named Jovian and a puppet. Zoboo visits the Kratt brothers at Animal Junction. Once he’s given a snack, he teaches the Kratt brothers about a new animal, and they try to guess what it is. Zoboomafoo is the best kids show for relishing in wholesome, animal-loving joy.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.