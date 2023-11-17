‘Oh so you sold us … for $100’: Hotel guests say clerk gave 2 strange men keys to their room

A video highlighting how a hotel clerk allegedly gave two men access to a group of women’s room has garnered major traction.

In the video, posted by the account @sarah_conner1, a group of women discuss with law enforcement the whole ordeal. The video has garnered more than 6 million views since being posted Nov. 8.

In the video, the women said two men were in their hotel room, claiming the men were given a key from the front desk. The women said the men weren’t asked for identification or a last name to get a key card.

The women said the men simply mentioned “Jessica” to the front desk to get up to the room, and “Jessica” happened to be the name of one of the members of the group. “Are you Jessica? Are you Jessica?” the women recalled the men allegedly asking them while they were in the room. They said one of the men was wearing a mask.

The women were adamant that they had no male friends planning to visit them.

“We have so much designer, expensive stuff up there. You know how much human trafficking and everything is going on? And you gave somebody access to our room?” Jessica questioned.

Later in the video, the hotel clerk who allegedly permitted the men to go up to the room said he was offered a $100 bill by one of the men. “Oh so you sold us?” one of the women questioned him. “Sold for $100.”

“I didn’t take it from him,” the clerk said.

Police in the video later said that the ordeal seemed to be a corporate, civil matter rather than a criminal one.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sarah_conner1 for further comment on the video. It appears their account regularly posts tense customer service situations. In the video, it’s not completely clear the name of the hotel the women were staying at.

Viewers of the video pointed out the eeriness of the situation.

“I’d be suing that facility,” user Teresa Mcwhirter @tmcwhirter5 said. “That’s bs and very scary. My husband said sounds like the hotel guy was in on something. Glad y’all are safe.”

“Once he mentioned being bribed $100 it was a wrap,” user @slimsavvysecrets said.

“Yo the men are WAYYY under-reacting,” user Anna Lauren @laurennotlaurenn said. “I applaud y’all for keeping your composure and being able to tell the story all the way [through].”

In the video, one of the women pointed out how the situation could’ve been a human trafficking situation. According to the New Yorker, franchised hotels have been common locations for sex trafficking crimes.