‘I just know my future is set’: Woman shares why you should get a receipt when buying Celsius

A woman is concerned that it might just be a matter of time before the energy drink Celsius is the subject of another class-action lawsuit.

Featured Video

Celsius has certainly become a popular choice amongst consumers. Each 12 oz can is loaded up with 200 mg of caffeine which is the equivalent to about two cups of coffee.

Many people may not know how strong Celsius is at first, which could potentially lead to health issues if over consumed.

This TikTok posted by @etnalpmas urges Celsius customers to keep their receipts as she believes there will be another class action lawsuit in the future.

Advertisement

Has Celsius had a class-action Lawsuit before?

In the last two years, Celsius have had two class action lawsuits.

In 2022, Celsius overstated the health benefits of its products. The benefits Celsius promoted on cans included boosting metabolism, burning body fat, and weight loss. None of these claims were backed by any research or scientific studies. This class action lawsuit paid out $7.8 million to affected customers.

In 2023, Celsius once again misled customers claiming the Celsius to be preservative-free but had citric acid. The use of the synthetic citric acid was argued to for the taste but this chemical is often used for preservation. Celsius agreed to the settlement and paid out once again for misleading marketing.

Advertisement

Aside from these two cases, Celsius recently lost a breach of endorsement contract with musician Flo Rida.

Right now there is an open class action lawsuit against Celsius involving misinformation on sales reporting to shareholders.

How do you cash in on a class-action lawsuit?

If a new Celsius class-action lawsuit happens. Here’s how you can cash in.

Advertisement

Check eligibility: Each lawsuit will take place during a certain time frame. Make your purchase falls into this timeframe Find and complete the claim form: Usually the form can be found on the settlement’s website. Provide proof: Keep the receipts to prove the product was purchased Submit before the deadline: No late submissions are accepted Track progress: The settlement website will provide updates on claims ongoing Receive compensation: Payouts can be made in cash or product vouchers

How did the internet respond?

“Wait, this is so smart. I have them almost every day knowing a class-action lawsuit is coming soon enough,” one commented.

“One happened a year or two ago and I got $300 from it,” one added.

Advertisement

“Receipt paper can fade with time, don’t forget to take a picture of your receipt just in case,” one suggested.

“Mistook Celsius for orange juice once and my heart felt like it was gonna fly away idk how people drink that REGULARLY,” one shared.

“Me as I’m drinking my Celsius,” one joked.

This TikTok has more than 501.4K views with over 80.1K likes.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has contacted @etnalpmas over TikTok messenger and comments. We also contacted Celsius marketing through its website contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.