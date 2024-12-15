‘I will be throwing this in the garbage’: Woman says Galaxy Lights projector from Amazon is ‘creepy’ after catching it doing this

An Amazon shopper is going viral after sharing why she’s throwing away something she recently purchased for her son.

Featured Video

Heather (@heathers.444) said she bought her young son a Galaxy Northern Lights projector, which cost roughly $30 on Amazon. But Heather issued a warning for others debating whether to buy the same gadget: “Beware,” she said. “This thing is creepy.”

Heather said she initially bought the projector because it helps her son fall asleep.

“He watches the stars before bed,” she explained. “It helps him calm down.”

Advertisement

Recently, however, her projector started experiencing random technical glitches that she said caused her to throw it away. As of Saturday, her clip explaining why she’s ditching the apparatus had amassed more than 10,900 views.

What happened with the Amazon projector?

Heather said she recently began experiencing issues with her projector. In some instances, she said it would display the message “Bluetooth connection” even though “none of us in this house have ever connected our phones to this thing.”

“After that,” Heather said, “It goes quiet and just projects the lights onto the ceiling.”

Advertisement

Then Heather said she noticed other issues with the Amazon device—including that it would begin playing music randomly. She said that, at certain points, she would sometimes hear other people’s voices through the projector.

“It’ll sound like I’m in somebody’s living room or something,” Heather said. “Like, someone’s having a conversation on the other side. I don’t know what they’re saying. Sometimes it’s in a different language.”

But the final straw happened when Heather said she heard a “weird beeping noise” emitting from the device. When she went into her son’s room, Heather said that the Amazon device’s lights were flashing “like we’re at a rave.” Then she heard other people’s voices coming through the gadget—again.

In the end, Heather said she did some light research and found that other Amazon shoppers were having similar issues.

Advertisement

“Just super creepy,” she said. “I will be throwing this in the garbage.”

Other buyers have similar issues

It does indeed seem as though other projector owners have encountered similar problems.

Three years ago, in the r/techsupport subreddit, one Redditor who said she had a “starry lights projector” heard “muffled speaking” through the device.

Advertisement

“Then I heard someone say, ‘Please cover your speaker’ in an Indian accent,” the Redditor said. “Bearing in mind I am in the UK—and I freak out so I covered it with my clothes. The speaking stopped so I unplugged it.”

The woman had a similar reaction to Heather.

“What the heck just happened?” she asked.

She said, too, that there was no way the voices she heard came from the speaker. She insisted that it was “people speaking from another end of the connection.”

Advertisement

In the comments, several users said it’s likely the noises aren’t a result of anything “creepy.” Instead, they said, it’s possible that the device is picking up radio signals or that one of their neighbors connected to the device’s Bluetooth.

“While this was probably creepy as hell, worst case, someone is messing with you nearby,” one commenter assured.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section of Heather’s video, many viewers echoed the Redditor’s suggestion that the voices likely came from nosy neighbors.

Advertisement

“Your neighbors accidentally connected to it, that’s all,” one woman said.

“Neighbors connected to it,” another added.

“I used to connect to my neighbor’s printer by accident,” a third viewer admitted. “It’s just that lol they probably don’t even realize.”

“We have this one. It always says Bluetooth connection,” a fourth user shared. “Anytime it’s turned on. It has on 2 occasions connected to someone’s device.”

Advertisement

But to avoid similar occurrences, some users recommended that Heather buy a similar device that lacks a Bluetooth connection.

“You can get one that doesn’t have Bluetooth,” one user said. “I got mine from Walmart.”

“I got a similar light on Amazon that doesn’t have Bluetooth,” another shared. “People are wild with messing with Bluetooth stuff.”

“Omg that’s sooo creepy,” a third shopper wrote. “We have a little turtle light that projects stars that could be a good option, but doesn’t connect to anything.”

Advertisement

To this comment, Heather responded: “That would be a better option for sure!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Heather via TikTok comment and to Amazon through email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.