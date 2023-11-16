‘Prime advertising’: Woman shows Stanley cup untouched after car fire. It still has ice

Stanley cups have become a sought-after lifestyle item thanks to TikTok, where users show off entire collections of their oversized drink tumblers.

But one woman inadvertently put her Stanley cup to the ultimate test.

In a TikTok that has more than 17 million views, a woman named Danielle (@danimarielettering) shows the inside of her Kia, which has recently been burned in a fire.

“Everyone’s so concerned about if the Stanley spills,” she says before pulling an orange Stanley cup from her cupholder.

TikTokers quickly called on Stanley to “use this as an advertisement.”

“If they don’t send you a free Stanley I will have no hope,” one user wrote. “This made me for the first time want a Stanley,” said another.

“Imma need Stanley to start making cars,” one user posited.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danielle for comment

Are Stanley cups fireproof?

The cup in Danielle’s video appears to be the popular Stanley Adventure Quencher, which is made with recycled stainless steel and claims to stay iced for 48 hours.

While the company doesn’t market these cups as fireproof, stainless steel is fire-resistant. Stanley has a section of its blog titled “Stories of the Unbreakables,” allegedly from real customers. And one sounds familiar.

A man named Greg writes that his mother bought him a Stanley thermos in 1979 when he was working as a plumber. While he was staying in Maryland for work, his hotel burned down after a “freak” explosion.

“I was not there at the time, but all my belongings were,” Greg says. “I lost everything I had on me there. After the fire was put out and the rubble sifted through, the only thing left standing, basically untouched? My Stanley thermos.”

Danielle’s video isn’t the first time someone posted to TikTok about this exact thing.

In August, a woman named Lauren (@laurenreho) posted about her car catching on fire. She surveys the charred remains, then notes, “My Stanley cup is still pretty much intact.” She shows that the handle came off but the cup didn’t melt.

“Great marketing for y’all, though,” she adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stanley for comment.