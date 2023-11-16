‘On to the next’: Dating expert reveals things guys do when they don’t like you

We’ve all seen “He’s Just Not That Into You,” but sometimes, especially with “delusionships” being on the rise, a reminder doesn’t go amiss. That is what Sarah Lauren, TikToker and dating expert, focusses her attention on. Lauren has amassed a following of 384,100 with her blunt, no-sugarcoating approach to the dating arena. And in her latest TikTok, which has amassed 11.7 million views, she tells us exactly what guys do when they don’t like you.

One thing guys do, she said, is use the “code word” that they’re busy in order to avoid spending time with you. “If they use this code word, they don’t care about you too much,” she explained. “If they said that they’re busy, they’re not trying, they don’t even want to try babygirl. They’re just not that into you!” The creator then went on to add that “everyone’s busy in their life,” but “you make time for people that you want to hang out with.”

“So, if they’re not making time and using ‘I’m busy’ all the time, they’re just using it as basically a thing to say because they don’t want to hang out with you,” she concluded.

The second sign, Lauren said, is “not touching” you in terms of hugs, grabbing your leg, or playing with your hair.

“Guys are so touchy; guys love physical attention,” she said. “Guys need that in their life. And if he’s not getting it from you, they’re getting it from somebody else. … He doesn’t want to open up with you.”

The fourth, and, in her opinion, the “saddest” sign, is that the guy seems to get frustrated or annoyed by your presence. “Guys get frustrated very easily,” Lauren explained “And if you’re frustrating him, and that’s just your personality, and you’re frustrating him, he’s just not that into you.”

The fifth sign is him not listening to what you have to say, because “if he cares about you, he will listen to what you’re saying, even if it’s the stupidest story ever.”

The final and probably most obvious sign is social media interactions.

“If he’s not looking at your stories, if he’s not liking your pictures, if he’s not commenting, if he’s not DMing you or swiping up on your story, he’s just not that into you,” Lauren concluded. “So I’m sorry, [but] we throw them to the curb. We take the trash out and we don’t dig in the trash.”

Lauren didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.