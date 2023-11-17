‘45 minutes??? dominoes would never’: Wawa customer calls out rude employees after she waited 45 minutes for pizza she ordered ahead

Customers have noticed an uptick in rude service workers and are not pleased. In a now-viral video, a Wawa customer revealed that workers were rude to her—even as she patiently waited 45 minutes for a pizza that was supposed to be ready long before she arrived.

The video featured TikToker Alyssa (@alyssacardib), who has amassed a large following for her variety of content. This time, she shared an encounter she had at Wawa.

“I’m never rude to, like, customer service people, but lately, the people at Wawa have been so f*cking rude to me,” she told her 144,000 followers. Then, she dove into her story about ordering a Wawa pizza at 1:30 in the morning because she hadn’t eaten all day. After receiving a confirmation that her order would be ready in 10 minutes, the content creator decided to wait an extra 10 minutes. Why? “They’ve, one, been super rude. Two: they don’t make my order. I get there, and they don’t know what I’m talking about, so I have to wait for my order,” she explained.

After 20 minutes had passed, Alyssa arrived at Wawa, where her pizza was nowhere to be seen. To kill some time, she bought a Propel drink, but her order still wasn’t ready. Then, she approached one of the workers, who was “blatantly ignoring” her. After getting the worker’s attention, the worker rolled her eyes, annoyed with Alyssa. The content creator asked about her pizza, and the worker responded by ignoring her again. For the third time, Alyssa asked about her pizza. “You gotta place an order to get a pizza,” the worker snapped.

Alyssa then presented the order confirmation on her phone, which the worker ignored with another eye roll. Alyssa and the worker argued in circles until the worker finally screamed at another worker about the pizza. After briefly talking among themselves, the other worker began making the pizza. Then, the original worker yelled at Alyssa when she tried asking about it again. Finally, 45 minutes passed, and her pizza was ready. Despite the negative experience, Alyssa still thanked the worker after accepting the pizza.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wawa via press email and Alyssa via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment regarding the video. The video racked up over 265,000 views and left many commenters shocked.

“Dude… it’s EVERY food place recently. I’m still nice no matter what but I FEEL this,” one viewer wrote.

“45 minutes??? dominoes would never,” a second commented.

In addition, others shared their similar experiences.

“Do we go to the same wawa because they literally complain at mine when you go up to order food,” one commenter wrote.

“A Starbucks worker was rude and told me I needed to wait before coming to pick up my order. It was literally after the pick-up time on the app. Like?” a second shared.

“Dude it’s everywhere. i got yelled at for asking for ketchup at mcdonalds,” a third recalled.