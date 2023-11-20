‘We know who’s gonna win the pillow fight’: Man’s memory foam pillow freezes solid while camping

While on a winter camping trip, a man came back to his tent to discover that the memory foam pillow he brought had frozen completely solid.

In a TikTok posted over the weekend, user @makemoneywhiletraveling reposted a video that had originally gone viral Feb. 5, posted by user Marcilo Moralez. (@marcilo1996) In the video, Moralez is doubled over the pillow laid on the bed of a truck, laughing. He picks up the pillow and hits it against the truck bed, and it makes a loud thud, frozen solid.

“Don’t bring memory foam pillows while winter camping,” Moralez wrote in the video’s text overlay. His original video has amassed over 6 million views.

By Monday, @makemoneywhiletraveling’s repost had over 3.5 million views. In the caption, @makemoneywhiletraveling shared that the frozen memory foam phenomenon had happened to them as well.

“This happened to our memory foam mattress in a Minnesota Blizzard a few years ago,” they wrote. “Frozen solid!”

According to Tempur-Pedic, one of the most popular manufacturers of memory foam mattresses and pillows, “Tempur-material is temperature sensitive, which means it can become very firm, or even freeze, with cold temperatures.” The website recommends not trying to force the frozen pillow or mattress flat, as this could cause it to crack or split.

Memory foam is made of polyurethane, a plastic material, combined with certain chemicals to help it mold to the sleeper’s body. Because this polyurethane foam is porous and able to hold moisture, it can freeze in low temperatures.

Many commenters on @makemoneywhiletraveling’s repost shared their experiences with frozen memory foam products.

“Moved my sister in law a couple winters ago put the mattress in the bed of the truck,” one user wrote.

“By the time we got to her place it was a brick.”

“In our last place the bedroom wasn’t heated,” another shared. “I found out the hard way when I literally jumped into bed one night and landed on a brick mattress.”

Others joked about the pillow predicament, and the decision to camp in winter time.

“Who doesn’t love a chilled pillow?” one commenter wrote.

“Thanks but I’ll never be in this situation,” another said.

“You lost me at ‘winter camping,'” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @makemoneywhiletraveling and Moralez via TikTok comment.