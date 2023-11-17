‘I don’t know if I can be a fan anymore’: Jonas Brothers fan calls out Ticketmaster for policy leaving her ‘stuck with overpriced tickets’ after $195 seats dropped in cost

Ticketmaster is the quintessential example of poor customer satisfaction for Millennials. That happens when you get between people and their Taylor Swift tickets.

After the disaster that was the Eras Tour presales, you would think the company would be going out of its way to make nice with its customer base, but one TikToker is proving that isn’t the case.

The Introverted Millennial (@introvertedmillennial) was excited to buy six tickets for the Seattle date of The Jonas Brothers reunion tour. Even though she shelled out a fairly hefty $195 each for the lower bowl seats, she was excited to see the show with friends.

That excitement started to ebb when she noticed that ticket prices dropped to $69.

She decided to post what happened next to her TikTok channel. The video describing her troubles with Ticketmaster was posted one week ago and has since picked up 135,7000 views and counting.

When two of her friends had to drop out of going to the concert, she thought she might be able to recover some of the money she had spent on the show by reselling the extra tickets.

“I’ll sell [the tickets] to a fan at face value and be done with it,” she told her viewers. But she quickly realized her “only option is to sell them at a fifty percent loss,” now that tickets were selling for $69.

She then decided to try and exchange her bowl tickets for floor tickets, which were then on sale for $110. But then she hit the real snag.

She was told by customer service that she could only exchange her tickets for other tickets with the same $195 value she paid for or higher.

“Tell me where I’m going to find $195 tickets anywhere in the stadium,” she asked her viewers. “There aren’t any left.”

She says she is now stuck with her tickets due to the policy, including the two tickets her friends gave up. “I can’t even pay Ticketmaster to upgrade my seats because of their policy,” she said.

Her video drew a variety of comments from viewers. Many expressed similar frustration with the ticket sales and distribution company.

One viewer wrote, “I got a floor Jonas Brothers ticket for their Yankee Stadium show for $79 on Ticketmaster day of. When they went on sale, they were $400 each.”

Another viewer noted, “you basically have to gamble when buying tickets risking that they’ll drop cause of low demand.”

“This is definitely not on the Jonas brothers.. don’t get me started on Ticketmaster. It’s best to expect nothing from them lol,” another added.

However, many commenters said nothing was to blame other than market forces.

One commenter wrote, “Sucks for you. Market dictates prices. You wouldn’t be complaining if it was Taylor Swift and you were making bank.”

“Mistake to pay that much for Jonas Brothers tickets to begin with,” another viewer commented.

Whether you agree with the original poster or not, most Americans seem to agree that something should be done to break Ticketmaster’s virtual monopoly over big event ticket sales.

According to The Hill, a poll released this Tuesday found that a “majority of surveyed Americans said they support breaking up Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment” under existing antitrust laws.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ticketmaster via email for a statement.

As for The Introverted Millennial, she seems to have lost faith not only in Ticketmaster but also in The Jonas Brothers.

“I don’t know if I can be a fan anymore,” she stated at the end of her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok comment for further information.