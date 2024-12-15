‘Does anybody know what this means?’: Raising Cane’s customer demands answers after seeing what worker put on her receipt

A TikTok user sparked discussion online after sharing a bizarre experience at a Raising Cane’s drive-thru.

In a video with over 354,100 views, Brayden Joy (@traaauuumaaaaquuueeen) recounts her confusion during what should have been a simple fast food run.

According to Joy, she ordered two box combos, but when she got to the window, things took an unexpected turn.

Raising Cane’s customer demands

All of a sudden, her order somehow included a mysterious addition: Three motorcycles for $0.

“I just went to Cane’s, and the lady was like, ‘Did you order anything besides food?’” Joy begins. At first, she didn’t think much of the question. “I’m like, ‘No.’”

However, the worker quickly followed up with something that left her puzzled.

“She was like, ‘Oh, my screen says three motorcycles,’” Joy recalls. “I don’t know what that means.”

Equally baffled, Joy replied, “I don’t know what that means either.” She asked viewers while showing the receipt on screen, “Does anybody know what this means?”

Some possible explanations

Receipt mishaps are not uncommon across industries. For instance, a woman recently urged others to always request a receipt at gas stations after a worker allegedly charged her $25 for what should have been a $2.50 item.

Similarly, one shopper claimed Walmart charged her over $40 for “nothing,” with a strange code appearing on her receipt. In another case, a Whole Foods customer reported being charged more than $70 for pig feet they never purchased.

That said, a “three motorcycle” item listed at $0 isn’t something you come across every day.

While this odd receipt entry could be chalked up to human error, the Federal Trade Commission advises consumers on the steps to take if they are ever charged for goods or services they didn’t receive.

“Send a dispute letter to your credit card issuer at the address listed for billing disputes, errors, or inquiries—not the address for sending your payments,” they wrote. “Look on your statement, online, or your credit card agreement to get the right address. Use this sample letter for disputing credit and debit card charges.”

Viewers are amused

In the comments, users found the situation quite humorous.

“Well, I am not leaving here without my motorcycles!” joked one user.

“They charge nothing for three motorcycles?” asked a second, jokingly.

A third user had another possible explanation.

“My daughter is a manager at Cane’s she said it’s the vehicle distribution,” they wrote. “Why they said three have no clue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joy via Instagram and TikTok comment. We’ve also contacted Raising Cane’s via contact form.

