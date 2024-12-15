A shopper points out a new security measure at Walmart, noting its similarity with a viral TikTok sound.

In a video with over 3.4 million views, TikToker Aksel (@glizzy_bob18) shares a clip of them opening a plastic cover on a row of Native shampoo bottles at Walmart.

As soon as they lift the cover, a repetitive sound begins to play—likely to alert store associates that someone is removing a product from the shelf.

On-screen text reads, “Is this Darius?”

Who is Darius?

Darius (@irisa_darius) is an 18-year-old man with autism who has gone viral on TikTok for his melodic “stimming.”

For context, stimming is a self-soothing, repetitive action that neurodivergent people may do, according to the National Autistic Society. Stimming may include rocking, spinning, hand movement, humming, singing, or repeating words.

Multiple videos of Darius stimming have gone viral, leading to “Best Darius Stim” compilations.

The specific stim that Aksel compares to the Walmart security alarm is called Darius’s “closet stim.” The original video posted by Darius’s mother has garnered over 32.3 million views and over three million likes.

In the comments, viewers react to the comparison.

“Why does it sound so accurate????” one asks.

“Maybe it’s just the alarm that he imitates,” another says.

Why does Walmart have security alarms on shampoo?

In the comments, several viewers question the purpose of the alarm. Many point out that the products aren’t locked, leading to more confusion about the sound blaring from the shelf.

“What is the point of the alarm?” a commenter writes.

“What the alarm for?” another says.

In response, several Walmart workers explain why some shelves use security alarms.

“We have these at DG; it’s just so when we check the person out, it can tell if they stole bc if they opened it for a long period, then we can tell if they have it in cart or stole it,” one explains.

“They literally locked everything in our Walmart,” another says.

Others take jabs at Native, the shampoo brand behind the shelf, asking why it needs to be protected from theft.

“No one wants to steal native. It smells so bad,” one writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aksel via TikTok comment, and to Darius via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Walmart via media form for further information.



