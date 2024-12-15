‘She’s been on these meds for 4 days’: Woman’s child gets diagnosed ADHD. Then she starts drawing these

This mom didn’t know that her daughter’s new ADHD medication would cause such a change. Is this normal? She asks viewers.

ADHD, which stands for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, can affect a person’s ability to focus and make them restless and impulsive. While it’s most well-known in kids and teens, it can affect adults too.

While medication cannot “cure” ADHD, it can help a person manage its effects in their day-to-day life, helping them function more effectively, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There are multiple ADHD medications available, and they can affect each person differently. For some people, it takes time to find the right medication and dosage.

ADHD medication is usually prescribed by a specialist like a psychiatrist or pediatrician

This mom started her child on ADHD meds for the first time and was shocked by the results.

Child has sudden change after taking ADHD meds

In a viral video with more than 1.1 million views, a musician and mom, Harlie (@thisisharlie), shared what happened when her nine-year-old daughter took her first dose of ADHD medication.

“I need to show you something that has been just been absolutely crazy,” Harlie said.

Harlie explained that her daughter’s handwriting had always been rough, so her teacher encouraged her to paint and draw to help with the issue. They took her advice, and for the last two years Harlie’s daughter had been filling up notebook after notebook with artwork.

Some of the art is more abstract, geometric, and then standard kid drawings of the outdoors (think flowers, the sun, and sky).

After four days on the medication, Harlie noticed a drastic difference in her art style and subject matter.

“My jaw dropped,” Harlie said.

Now, her daughter was drawing anatomically correct anime-style characters.

“Her doodle, to this?” Harlie said, shocked by the rapid skill progression. “…A switch flipped in her brain. You don’t just go from like that to this.”

“Is this normal?” she asked.

On top of that, her handwriting has gotten really neat.

Since posting the video, Harlie said it’s generated about $400 in revenue, which they used to go on an art supply shopping spree at Michael’s.

Is this normal?

Turns out it is.

Other people online shared that they had a very similar progression after starting on meds.

One person showed that they went from drawing in more of a scribble style to neat lines. Another shared how much more detailed and focused his portraiture got almost instantly. And a mom showed how it improved their child’s handwriting and ability to properly complete school work.

Does ADHD medication hamper creativity?

People often worry that going on medication will hinder their creativity, but some artists say (like the ones above) that it helps them be more disciplined with their art practice and expand their skills in a way they couldn’t before.

“She now has the patience and attention span to do what she could always do,” the top comment read.

“Her first day on meds my daughter came to me crying because she was able to organize her closet just because she wanted to. She was 13,” a parent shared.

“As an elementary teacher, I wish I could show this to all the parents who don’t realize how meds can truly make their kids shine,” a teacher wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harlie via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

