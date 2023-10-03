We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: How Trump’s fear of sharks reemerged over the weekend, a Southwest Airlines customer going viral over the “worst flight experience” he had, a Dunkin’ worker mocking other employees for the “beef” they have with one another, and a look at how much money Elon Musk makes per second.

After that we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column that should come in handy now that’s October. Also, scroll down below to answer our question of the day and see how people responded to yesterday’s question.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former President Donald Trump went on a tangent at a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday about how he’d prefer electrocution to being attacked by a shark during a rant against electric boats. Stormy Daniels previously said Trump was “terrified” of sharks.

➤ READ MORE

In a viral video, a traveler basically did a two-minute comedy set about the woes of his first and last trip flying with Southwest Airlines.

➤ READ MORE

A New York-based Dunkin’ employee mocked employees of the popular coffee-and-donut chain who engage in workplace “beefs.”

➤ READ MORE

It’s way more than you think.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📲 Better living through apps

💰 SPONSORED

Your daily companion for a healthy and happy life

Imagine a calm and encouraging friend right by your side as you begin your mindfulness journey. That’s what you can look forward to when you start your journey with the Mindfulness.com app. Over 2000 meditations, breathing exercises, talks, music, podcasts, courses, and more premium mindfulness content are available at your fingertips.



The best part? It’s free to download, and you can start with a 7-day trial to see how it resonates with you. Take the first step of your mindfulness journey today.

GET STARTED

👍 One Good Thing

We cover the “best and worst” of the internet, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll be highlighting feel-good stories from time to time with a new section called “One Good Thing.”

‘It tastes better than Starbucks’: Starbucks customer makes own pumpkin cream cold foam after paying $25 for drink

Since the return of the fall drink menu at Starbucks, fans of the pumpkin cold foam or famous pumpkin-inspired drinks have recently caused a frenzy. However, one common gripe is the price, especially when adding special ingredients or alternatives.

Mom of four and avid coffee drinker Jenn (@Jewettlifewithjennj) posted a viral TikTok video of her making her rendition of pumpkin cream cold foam after claiming to have paid $25 for a drink at Starbucks.

The TikTok video, which has now grossed over 797,800 views, shows her simple ingredient recipe for making homemade pumpkin cream cold foam.

“Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam at home…Starbucks… .sorry you’re getting too pricey honey,” Jenn writes in the caption.

As Jenn voices over her viral video she explains how to make this easy cold foam adding in spooky “Halloween Music” audio via TikTok.

The recipe is actually quite simple.

READ MORE

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤬 How would you react if Apple told you to “calm down” after UPS lost you new $1,000 iPhone?

🏠 Many Gen Xers and millennials are coming to the conclusion that buying a house of their own in the future is a vanishing prospect.

🧼 This shopper says they just found out they’ve been using Dawn wrong this whole time.

🚘 A driver was recently captured directing traffic while her AAA mechanic he changed her flat tire.

🐔 Internet users have raved about the various items available at the Costco food court. For example, the chain’s $1.50 hot dog and soda combo has become famous for its low price, and the Costco Chicken Bake is a beloved staple amongst the store’s shoppers.

💼 A woman says she got a job she was unqualified for because she applied “like a man.”

👛 This grocery store worker is going viral for sharing how her store gave her just a 50 cent raise.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WILL YOU BE GETTING PUMPKIN-FLAVORED DRINKS AT STARBUCKS THIS FALL?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A Malone’s worker captured a tricky situation where a customer arrived to pick up their food late only to find employees eating it.

TikTok user @daannggit uploaded a viral clip that’s gained over 2.2 million views which shows her and her co-workers pretending to “freeze” while being caught in the act.

The video features two food service workers standing in what appears to be a kitchen. They remain entirely still, in the middle of chowing down on some grub. A text overlay in the clip reads, “When they show up an hour later to pick up their food but you’re already eating it.”

“So awkward and tragic,” the user added in the caption.