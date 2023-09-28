Viewers split after Southwest customer says it was ‘worst flight experience’—he didn’t have an assigned seat

In a viral video, a TikToker basically did a two-minute comedy set about the woes of his first and last trip flying with Southwest Airlines.

In the video, Mike Cerroni (@mike.cerroni) explains that he flew with Southwest from Los Angeles to Boston, and it was the “all-time worst flight experience” of his life.

“That will be the first and last time I fly Southwest,” Cerroni says in the clip. “I didn’t know how much a social experiment this airline was.”

Southwest Airlines is a company that regularly divides people. It’s infamously known for frequent flight cancellations (including a disastrous 2022 holiday flight season that left thousands stranded) and no-frills service that lacks assigned seats. However, some travelers love the airline for its comparably low flight prices.

Cerroni says he had no clue that there were no assigned seats on the flight and didn’t go into the situation with a game plan. Those familiar with the airline are usually aware that the earlier they get to the airport and check-in, the better their seat choice will be.

He continues, sharing that the flight attendant who scanned his ticker told him to have a safe flight, and he jokingly responded, “Isn’t that up to you guys? Haha.”

“Didn’t find it funny. She looked at me like I just said bomb on an airplane. She almost kicked me off the f*cking flight,” Cerroni shares.

@mike.cerroni Start to finish just could not do anything right. ♬ original sound – cerroni

The TikToker pointed out that aside from making sure he doesn’t open the exit door window, he, in fact, has no control over how safe the flight will be. Cerroni eventually made it on the plane in one of the last boarding groups, and of course, all of the window and aisle seats were taken.

“It’s only middle seats. You gotta just pick two people to f*ck over. It’s awful,” Cerroni says.

Even choosing the seat is difficult because people have backpacks, hoodies, and even other people’s children as decoys to avoid someone sitting next to them.

“It’s like the Squid Games,” Cerroni notes, referring to the 2021 Netflix series.

Cerroni sees an attractive girl around his age sitting in the back and chooses to go there. He tries to talk to her but immediately fumbles the bag.

He asks her where she is going as if they weren’t on the same flight. Cerroni does recover well and asks her if Boston is her final destination or a connection.

They both put in their headphones and don’t speak to each other for the rest of the flight.

“After that, I will no longer be flying Southwest for even putting me in that position. I might not even take planes the rest of my life unless I have a whole row to myself. What the f*ck is wrong with me?” Cerroni concludes.

The video has more than 450,000 views and over 1,000 comments as of Thursday morning.

“Start to finish just could not do anything right,” Cerroni wrote in the caption.

While commenters were largely amused by the video, many were divided about whether the economy airline is terrible or great.

“Southwest- the actual city bus of the skies,” a top comment read.

“Wait southwest is my favorite airline,” a person said.

“Southwest has not let me down in the past 50 flights. Just check in on time and you get your window seat,” another wrote.

“Nah man southwest is dope. 2 free checked bags, inflight movies, shows, live tv & wifi txting and no assigned seats deal isn’t always a mess haha,” a further commenter said.

“Southwest is always so stressful i stg,” another viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cerroni for comment via Instagram direct message and to Southwest via email.