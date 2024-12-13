‘Pantene is the best’: Expert says you should avoid Olaplex—and recommends what to do if it has already damaged your hair

Olaplex is a salon favorite, so why does this hair stylist advocate against it? Here’s their reasoning, what they recommend instead, and what others are saying about it all.

What’s Olaplex?

According to Byrdie, “Olaplex is a three-step process that aims to repair and prevent hair damage. It works on a molecular level by restoring the hair’s broken disulfide bonds that can result from harsh chemical treatments like bleaching and coloring.” The first two steps of the Olaplex process happen at the salon. You can do the rest at home, which are mostly serums and conditioning treatments that you’d use weekly to support the in-salon process. Olaplex says it is safe for all hair types.

Why is this hairdresser against it?

@healthyhairguru, a hair stylist known on TikTok for their hair tips, says Olaplex causes more harm than good.

“As a hairstylist who works in a salon that actually carries Olaplex, I advise my clients against it because of the harsh ingredients in it that can actually cause hair loss,” @healthyhairguru says in their video with 6.2 million views and almost 5,000 comments. This was in response to a video by @Twiceasgoodhair where they said Olaplex gave them short-term results but long-term damage.

Interestingly enough, in 2003, a group of Olaplex users filed a class-action lawsuit against the company. Olaplex even shared a message on its Instagram that it is “prepared to vigorously defend [its] Company.”

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the controversy about hair products like Mielle Organics, whose users cited hair loss and damage due to the company’s products.

According to @healthyhairguru, the best thing to use to repair hair damage is a mix of batana and rosemary oil. They recommend the oil from the brand Keyoma, which can be found on Amazon for $29.99.

“These oils have been used for centuries for hair growth and scalp healing,” says @healthyhairguru.

What are viewers saying?

“Olaplaex made my hair feel like straw,” says one comment.

However, several comments disagree with @healthyhairguru and chime in for the product’s defense.

“Olaplex has never done me wrong,” says another.

“Olaplex isn’t meant to be used everydayyy,” explains another.

“My hair is so full and I use olaplex. Calm down haters and keep it ethical professionals,” says another comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olaplex for comment via email and to @healthyhairguru via TikTok direct message and comment.

