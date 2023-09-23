Starbucks customer says pumpkin cold foam costs $1.45—and you can’t use stars

A Starbucks customer says she was charged $1.45 for pumpkin cold foam and couldn’t use her stars to pay for it. Viewers are not happy that Starbucks seems to be raising prices.

TikTok user Allison (@allison12121) posted a viral video saying she is going to “count Starbucks out of her budget” after breaking down the price of her coffee. The clip has received over 55,000 views as of Friday afternoon.

“Things are literally becoming so expensive it’s kind of unhinged,” Allison said to start her video.

She explained that she went to Starbucks that morning and had enough stars to get a free drink. She decided to order a tall iced latte.

“I didn’t add, like, a ton of syrups or anything like that. I just added the pumpkin cold foam,” she said.

Allison said the barista told her she could “use the stars for the drink, but it’s not gonna work on the cold foam anymore.”

She said she expected the amount to be “like 65 cents,” but the pumpkin cold foam ended up being $1.45.

“On a tall drink,” she emphasized.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s not a lot of money, and I would have paid that price anyway,” Allison said. “But when she broke it down, and I’m thinking about what I’m paying for, I’m just like, ‘What am I doing?'”

One viewer agreed, writing, “I’m so mad, it used to be 150 stars for a drink too.” According to the Starbucks website, customers can get a free hot or iced coffee for 100 stars. However, it costs 200 stars to get a “handcrafted drink” like the latte Allison ordered.

Another viewer highlighted how high the price of cold foam is through comparison: “that’s half a gallon of milk,” they said.

“That’s why I’m a Dutch Bros girl,” one viewer shared.

One viewer offered Allison a suggestion: “if you get a grande with cold foam, ask for your grande drink to be put in a venti cup so you get ALL your foams worth,” they wrote.

For those looking to save at the coffee giant, the Daily Dot has recently covered several money-saving Starbucks hacks. These include how to make the famous cheese danish at home and how to get two cold brew drinks for the price of one.

The Daily Dot contacted Allison via TikTok direct message for more information.