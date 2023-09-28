‘This is why I buy electronics like this in person’: Customer says Apple told her to ‘calm down’ after UPS loses her new $1,000 iPhone 15

A person who purchased a new iPhone 15 is freaking out after reporting that UPS lost it in the delivery process.

The video documenting this unfortunate event comes from creator Gina Marï (@geeniemari), getting more than 461,000 views in just 23 hours on TikTok.

In it, she contends by way of on-screen caption, “When UPS loses your iPhone 15 and Apple tells u to chill despite you being out $1000!”

In the background, Gina Marï shows a screenshot of an order tracking screen noting that the package was out for delivery on Friday, Sept. 22. She adds in the caption: “ive been on the phone with everyone from apple and Ups support at this point. literally went to the UPS facility and they couldnt track it down, said it was lost or stolen. appke started an [investigation] but i literally just called UPS and they said nobody has filed a claim yet… and nobody seems to know what to do next.”

Commenters weighed in on the situation.

“This is why I buy electronics like this in person,” one noted.

Gina Marï pledged, “I have learned from my mistake.”

Another commenter wondered, “Why doesn’t Apple use an upscale delivery service??? Or even just usps or FedEx.”

The creator was all about that, saying, “right???? just handing $1000+ devices (phones, macs) to uber eats.”

“This happened to me last year,” another viewer claimed, labeling it a “disaster” and adding, “A lot of times they get stolen and they mark them as lost, mine eventually came in a whole month late.”

“Seeing this after I purchased it online last night,” another commenter shared with a crying emoji.

Responding to a comment that said, “We need to know what you messaged them,” Gina Marï posted a follow-up TikTok. It shows a text exchange expressing her sense of urgency but also stating, “I appreciate you trying to help,” before clarifying, “It’s just that I spent a lot of money.”

The response was an arguably condescending, “I would request you please calm down and wait for the order.”

A comment there noted, “You seem pretty calm to me. I’d be tight as hell if this was me and they would’ve HEARD it.”

Gina Marï posted an additional update on Wednesday with both good and bad news.

While her first order was canceled and she was to be getting a new iPhone from the Apple Store, she notes, “It’s not the spec I wanted.”

A supportive commenter observed, “You deserve the spec you wanted, sending you positive energy.”

Gina Marï responded, “Bless ur soul thank you but after almost a week ill take what i can get.”

