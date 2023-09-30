‘We literally make coffee and sell donuts’: Dunkin’ worker mocks co-workers who always have ‘beef’ with each other

New York-based Dunkin’ employee and TikTok user Kyla Rose (@iam.kylerose) mocked employees of the popular coffee-and-donut chain who engage in workplace “beefs.”

Her criticism of quarreling with someone at a “low-stakes” job went viral on TikTok, raking in over 1.4 million views as of Saturday. Many viewers were also shocked that there were people who would heavily invest in beefing with their co-workers, commenting on their own experiences.

@iam.kylarose what is there to beef about at dunkin mf donuts BE FR 😭😭😭😭 ♬ original sound – Aaron 🫢

“When i catch up with work beef but we literally make coffee and sell donuts for a living,” Rose writes in the video and lip-syncs a laughing track.

She wondered why anyone would establish a rivalry with someone else while working at Dunkin’, of all places, writing in the caption, “What is there to beef about at dunkin mf donuts BE FR.”

Other commenters couldn’t believe the infighting that would occur among their co-workers in the low-stakes work environment.

“No because why were my coworkers sabotaging each other like we were in Succession?????” one user asked.

Someone else said that this isn’t just a Dunkin’ phenomenon, but one that occurs at their own respective fast-food restaurant. “Me but I literally work at a McDonald’s??” they wrote. “Like our mascot is a clown???”

TikToker after TikToker relayed how humiliating it was that staff members at their places of work pursued these ‘beefs.’ “Me working at five guys as if we’re not literally playing papas burgeria,” one wrote.

“Working with passionate retail coworkers and managers like there’s no way y’all care THIS much???” another retail employee wrote.

While Rose’s TikTok is a joke, this isn’t the first time a worker has complained about workplace ‘beef.’ In a viral TikTok posted earlier this year, a worker claimed the older women at her workplace cause more drama than teenagers. In another, a former Starbucks barista caught her co-worker confronting her in an altercation that led to millions of views on the app.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Rose via TikTok comment for further information.