‘I’d def be putting this on my resume’: Driver says AAA mechanic told her to direct highway traffic as he changed her flat tire

A driver was recently captured directing traffic while her AAA mechanic he changed her flat tire.

TikTok creator Margo (@summargo) showcased her traffic control skills after her tire blew out on a freeway in Dallas. The video has been viewed over 2.4 million times as of publication, users praised her ability to take on the task, especially on a busy highway.

Margo used a text overlay to explain what users are watching in her video: “POV you get a flat and the guy from AAA ask you to direct traffic while he puts on the spare.”

In the video, Margo spins a stick around ushering cars to the right lane. She added the song “My Hero” by Foo Fighters to the video for effect.

“As a towing family who does AAA calls. Thank you for helping keepping us safe! This seems small, but it’s really big!” user Jayden (@jaydenellis16) said.

“Great technique you’re a natural,” user Zach Koch (@zackoch) said.

Others commented about her stick, asking for details and wondering where it came from.

“I love it but i would just wonder why you’re waving a stick at me and not know what to do,” Brooke (@brookelind_z) said.

“Please did he bring the stick or did you source it,” @kelseykkathleen asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Margo via TikTok comments and AAA via email for further information.

Blowouts or flat tires cause approximately 78,300 crashes a year, according to Safelite Auto Glass, with the average driver expected to experience up to five flat tires in their lifetime.

Getting a flat tire on the freeway can be a terrifying experience, but there are methods that can mitigate the chances of a catastrophic wreck. First, don’t panic and grip the wheel firmly. Turn on your emergency lights and begin to slow down by removing your foot from the accelerator. Move towards the right lane and over to the shoulder once it is safe. When your speed reaches 20 mph begin braking.

Never stop in traffic, or slam on your breaks. Try to get your car as far away from traffic as possible. Once you’ve steered your vehicle to the side of the road, exit through the passenger door and stand far away. Preferably behind a guardrail while you wait. Don’t change the tire if you feel unsafe, instead call a towing company for assistance.