‘It’s the store’s fault for not separating dish soap from hand soap’: Shopper says they just found out they’ve been using Dawn wrong this whole time

It looks like many of us have been using the wrong kind of soap to clean our dishes— or our hands. But one TikToker finally read the fine print, forcing people to see that they may have been using Dawn’s “hand” soap this whole time.

TikToker Jules (@julesma84) revealed the truth in a video she posted two days ago that has racked up over 295,000 views at the time of this article’s publication.

In the video, her camera panned over a large supermarket shelf full of Dawn soap. While the products appeared at first to be dishwashing liquid, Jules zoomed in to reveal the small print beneath the logo. It clearly read “hand soap” in smaller print.

“When you realized you’ve been using the wrong dish soap,” the screen text read

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jules via TikTok for further comment. Jules’ revelation triggered a string of shocked comments from her viewers.

“OMG I buy the green one to do dishes,” Nicole Daniels (@nicoledaniels4417) wrote.

“I’ve used the blue for years because they give to the wild life rescue I believe is the name, [and] i like the lil duck on the front but I never knew that!” @brandyaguero added.

“I’ve been using the green apple soap for my refillable pumps for gosh 20 yrs now,” Jessica Flores (@jbird_cctx361) wrote.

User (@ds96_1) put the blame on the supermarket, writing, “It’s not your fault everyone does this. It’s the stores’ fault for not separating dish soap from hand soap and not putting it with the other hand soaps.”

Shoppers who have been using the hand soap by “mistake” have little to worry about according to Dawn’s Website.

In response to one customer who complained “This product should be better labeled. We wanted dishwashing liquid, not hand soap,” Dawn’s Customer Care responded:

“We apologize for any confusion caused, but the good news is Dawn Ultra Antibacterial hand soap is a dishwashing liquid! It also has the added benefit of being designed to help fight bacteria on hands when it is used full strength as a hand soap in accordance with the directions.”

Several of Jules’ commenters also noted that the product has multiple uses.

Veronica (@veronicatorres_527) wrote, “It still does a good job with dishwashing, mopping, cleaning walls, counters cleaning& leaves your place smelling like apples.”

Another viewer added “If you actually read the back it is dish soap,” viewer Ashlynn Noel (@harleynoel93) said. “You can also consult [Dawn’s] page. They will tell you the same thing. It can be used as either.”